These Nashville nonprofits awarded 2022 A Community Thrives grants: 'Timing couldn't be better'

Oasis Center, a Nashville-based agency that helps youth transition into adulthood, was one of 16 nonprofits to receive a national grant from Gannett's A Community Thrives program.

President and CEO Mark Dunkerley said the $50,000 grant will allow Oasis Center to hire an additional counselor for the organization's Just Communities Project, impacting as many as 45 youth that identify as LGBTQ.

"We provide free counseling to all our young people. And that funding for mental health support is just harder to come by," Dunkerley said.

"The timing couldn't be better."

In addition to the national grants, more than 200 local nonprofits will receive operating and fundraising grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The local grants are chosen by leaders across Gannett's 250 news sites. A Community Thrives received more than 760 submissions from organizations across 45 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and will award more than $6 million to nonprofits.

Distributing books across Nashville

Book'Em of Nashville received $5,000, while 431 Ministries of Columbia and Recover Court of Sumner County each received $2,000.

Book'Em will utilize its grant to purchase nearly 2,000 books showcasing diversity, said executive director Melissa Spradlin.

Book'Em launched in 1989. By 2021, the organization distributed 193,841 books to children in the Nashville area.

"We are trying to make sure that all kids can find books that resonate with them, that they want to read," Spradlin said. "It is critical that they all have access to books."

A Community Thrives impacts other Tennessee communities

Several nonprofits in Memphis, Knoxville and East Tennessee also received grants.

This includes $25,000 each to Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis, Memphis Library Foundation and My Cup of Tea of Memphis. Also receiving local grants in Memphis: Rising Together Foundation of Germantown ($15,000) and Hope House Day Care of Memphis ($15,000).

In East Tennessee, the Mooresburg Communication Association was awarded $15,000. Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge received $10,000.

Other East Tennessee local grant winners included Breakthrough Corp. of Knoxville, Soar Youth Ministries of Knoxville and Joy of Music Youth Music School of Knoxville — $2,000 each. CALEB and Friends of Literacy of Knoxville received local grants for $5,000.

In total, Tennessee received $200,000 in grant funds.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact A Community Thrives grants have in communities across the country," said Mike Reed, the Gannett CEO and chairman of the Gannett Foundation. "From providing essential services to enhancing the lives of underserved groups, our grants will enable these incredible organizations to expand their reach and empower their communities even more."

This year, the initiative, sponsored by USA TODAY’s parent company, Gannett, raised $3.1 million in an effort to support local organizations that alleviate daily hardships their residents endure. The organizations cater to issues surrounding homelessness, pre- and perinatal care, immigration reform, addiction services and more.

Sue Madden, the director of the Gannett Foundation, said in 2022 A Community Thrives leveraged the foundation’s investment and USA TODAY consumer base, resulting in a $6 million social impact investment in nonprofits engaged in important work across America.

Said Madden: "We are thrilled to engage with these impressive grantees."

