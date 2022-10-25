Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Thrillist
This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State
Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
'It was hysterical': A Texas grandmother dying of cancer had her family hand out handmade ouija boards at her funeral to 'keep in touch'
"She was hilarious. She had a great sense of humor and a huge heart," Jodie Perryman's granddaughter, Gracie Perryman, told Today.
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
A former maître d' says Anna Wintour was 'absolutely horrid' when she dined at a Michelin-starred NYC restaurant, according to a new book
Michael Cecchi-Azzolina made the claims about Anna Wintour in his upcoming memoir, "Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D'."
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country
There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1