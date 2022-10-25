ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Thrillist

This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State

Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
ALBANY, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Travel Maven

This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country

There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
MANASQUAN, NJ
