Fullerton, CA

1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)

 3 days ago

The Fullerton Police Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Sunday.

The collision began with the speeding of a Kia Forte northbound on Harbor Boulevard when it struck a Volkswagen Passat. The cars collided into a wall before spinning out and coming to a rest some distance away. A Dodge Neon also joined the collision when it tried to avoid the two cars and veered out of control.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was withheld as the victim’s family had not been notified.

The drivers and passengers of the Volkswagen and Didge were taken to the hospital with minor injuries,

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

However, alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor in this fatal crash.

October 25, 2022

Source: The Orange County Register

