Olly Murs’ Red Carpet Look Had An Adorable Ode To His Fiancée
After getting engaged in June this year, Olly Murs and Amelia Tank made their first public appearance at the Pride of Britain awards on Oct. 24. Dressed to the nines, The Voice UK coach and singer wore a black suit on the red carpet, with an adorable sartorial ode to his bodybuilder wife-to-be. On one side of Murs’ shirt collar, the initials “AM” were embroidered — hinting at Tank’s name after marriage — while on the other, the singer had “love” printed. The 38-year-old shared the details with fans on his Instagram Stories. In a video, he also gushed over how “amazing” Tank looked in her purple cut-out gown for the event. But how did the happy couple meet?
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Body Language Expert and Voice Analyst Says Meghan Markle’s Podcasts Are ‘Engineered to Reveal Some New Detail About Her’
Here's what a leading body language expert and voice analyst had to say about the Duchess of Sussex's podcast "reveals" and "break" heard during Meghan’s recent recording.
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
Rihanna’s First New Song In 6 Years Is A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
After a six-year hiatus from releasing solo music to focus on being a billionaire business mogul, Rihanna is finally making her return to our ears — but not with her long-awaited ninth studio album. The Fenty Beauty powerhouse will be releasing her first solo single in six years — “Lift Me Up” — on Oct. 28. She announced the song by sharing a cryptic teaser of herself humming on Twitter and Instagram. The new song will serve as the lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack as well as a tribute to the first film’s late star Chadwick Boseman.
Taylor Swift’s “Vigilante Shit” May Be Her Revenge Plot Against Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift warned us on her 2010 album Speak Now albm that there is nothing she does better than revenge. Twelve years later, on her new trap-inspired “Vigilante Shit,” Swift is at it again, telling a revenge story for the ages. She teases that she’s been dressing for revenge — and looking great while doing it. “I don't start shit, but I can tell you how it ends,” she sings. “Don’t get sad, get even.” Although she doesn’t name her target (as usual), Swifties think all roads her lead back to Scooter Braun, who bought the masters for Swift’s pre-2019 catalog as part of his deal to acquire her former record label Big Machine — much to the singer’s disapproval.
Adele Is Going Back To Uni To Study English Lit
Following the release of her fourth studio album 30, a string of TV specials, sold-out shows, and a forthcoming Las Vegas residency, acclaimed singer-songwriter Adele has had an exceptionally busy year. However, the 15-time Grammy award-winner has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, and her next venture might come as a surprise to many.
Here’s Why The Royal Family Doesn’t Publicly Celebrate Halloween
Although members of the British royal family lead very different lives from most, the monarchy still partakes in many of the annual traditions enjoyed by their subjects. This includes birthday celebrations and Christmas festivities, the latter of which traditionally took place at Sandringham House during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. With spooky season upon us, royal spectators might be curious to know whether or not the family gets into the spirit of Halloween. Thanks to the insight of royal experts, we have some clarity on the matter.
Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns Dress As Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak for Halloween With Silk Shirt & 70’s-Inspired Shoes
Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, Karl Anthony Towns, are kicking off Halloweekend early. On Friday, Woods uploaded an Instagram reel, which showed off her joint costume with Towns. The recording sees the fashion influencer and the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player posing together in an arcade and eventually turning around to reveal their looks. Woods and Towns transformed into the R&B duo Silk Sonic — consisting of musicians Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. “Introducing Bruno Woods & Anderson Towns,” Woods jokingly captioned the new post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods was dressed in Bruno Mars’ signature...
The Rom-Com Is Back. Why Did It Ever Leave?
A quick glance at this weekend’s box-office report might make you think everything in Hollywood is business as usual: Would you believe this weekend’s top movie was a big superhero blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson? Would you believe it ends with a post-credits sequence promising more superhero crossovers to come?
Bachelor In Paradise?
From a chaotic love triangle to a naked date, Jill Chin’s Bachelor in Paradise journey had it all. Sadly, it came to an end during the show’s Oct. 25 episode — when Jacob Rapini told Jill he developed feelings for Kate Gallivan while the original women were away for a week. “It just sucks that like ... I literally [slept] the days away because all I wanted was that comfort and safety, and that’s what you were to me,” Jill tearfully tells Jacob during their breakup. “But I’m glad that I have clarity now and that I can find that elsewhere.”
Kate Middleton Will Support Preet Chandi’s Brave Solo Antarctica Trek
It is well known that Kate Middleton is a great advocate of life in the outdoors, having previously extended her royal sponsorship to Backyard Nature, a Liverpool-based charity. And now, the Princess of Wales has pledged her patronage to British Captain Preet Chandi as she sets on a journey to become the first woman to cross Antarctica alone.
D'Amelio Show
TikTok’s most famous family just concluded Season 2 of their Hulu reality series, The D’Amelio Show, on Oct. 26 after 10 more episodes chronicling their private life and careers. As if the D’Amelios hadn’t garnered enough eyes from their social media exploits, another season of their show meant even more attention and more scrutiny. While the family as a whole is the heart of the show, Season 2 highlighted Charli and Dixie and their attempt to forge their own paths. Whether the sisters find even more success could be further explored in Season 3.
Ellis Brooklyn's Face Moisturizer Feels Like Whipped Buttercream
As a beauty writer, I’ve got a dining room table full of moisturizer samples, but I always go back to my favorite fuss-free drugstore gel cream. I love it; it loves my skin. But, as most dermatologists will tell you, the harsh winter months are nearly here, which means now is the time to forego the lighter gel creams and slather on thicker, creamier moisturizers. Determined to follow the doctors’ orders, I’ve had my eyes peeled for a new go-to formula to get my skin through the cold season. When I discovered that Ellis Brooklyn, a cult-favorite beauty brand most famed for its fragrances, was wading further into the skin care waters, I was intrigued. While the line does have several body care items within its roster, the Ellis Brooklyn Satisfying Skin Caring Moisturizer is the brand’s first swing at skin care for the face.
Taylor Swift Removes “FAT” Scale From Her “Anti-Hero” Video After Backlash
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of eating disorders. Following public outcry, Taylor Swift has edited her “Anti-Hero” music video to remove a brief scene where she steps onto a bathroom scale and sees the word “FAT” instead of a number. The original music video, which premiered Oct. 21 alongside her Midnights album, showed Swift weighing herself as her inner critic stood beside her in disapproval of the results. Some viewers interpreted the scene as fatphobic and called Swift out on social media. “Fat people don’t need to have it reiterated yet again that it’s everyone’s worst nightmare to look like us,” Twitter user @theshirarose said.
Twitter Is In A Lavender Haze Over Taylor Swift’s Surprise London Performance
Talk about a pinch-yourself moment. At Bon Iver’s second show at London’s Wembley Arena on Oct. 26, lucky punters were treated to a surprise appearance from none other than Taylor Swift. The pop star joined Justin Vernon and his band for the first ever live performance of their collaboration “Exile,” which appeared on her 2020 album Folklore.
Sisi Stringer Spills The Tea On Vampire Academy
Sisi Stringer is getting ready for a big day ahead — she has a Christian Dior event, followed by a dinner hosted by Jimmy Choo — but before it gets started, she needs a cup of tea. “I'm just boiling the jug,” The Vampire Academy star tells Bustle over Zoom from Sydney, Australia. “You guys don't do tea in America. It's so bizarre. Every time I go to a hotel in Australia, they have a whole tea station. And none of the hotels in America ever have that.”
Aubrey Gordon Doesn’t Think Your Brain Is Broken
Aubrey Gordon’s laugh is an event, a force of nature. It is thunderous and bubbly, with a warmth and power that could lift a fleet of hot air balloons clean off the ground. Her laugh is so distinct that it gets her recognized in public. "The first time it happened, I was on my phone, and the person I was talking to said something funny,” she said. “I laughed, and this person sitting on their front porch whipped their head around and said, 'Is your name Aubrey?!'”
