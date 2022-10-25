Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Teams; PCM Athlete Ready for 2A Meet Today
For the first time in school history, the boys and girls from Eagle Lane are racing at the same state meet, and both P.C. teams have their eyes set on improving from their pre-meet ranking to where they cross the finish line. Pella Christian’s #9 rated boys are back at...
Knoxville’s Rankin Ready To Run At State
As a freshman this season, Knoxville Runner Isaac Rankin has been able to weather most challenges. He has a South Central Conference title and will run in the boys class 3A race at Fort Dodge this Saturday morning. The physical aspect of the week leading up to state is important, and the mental side of the preparation will also come into play. Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with the normal tapering, he adds Rankin will also need to get his mind right and be ready to race.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Cross Country State Qualifiers – October 26th, 2022
Pella’s boys were among the fastest in all of Iowa at their state qualifying site. Canaan Dunham, Noah Schuknecht, and Devon Browne preview the state meet and discuss last week’s district race. The Pella girls won head to head over Ballard to lead the team to a district...
PLAYOFF FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East goes to Ankeny for opening round playoff game, Gehlen Catholic plays Woodbury Central
ANKENY, Iowa – The East Black Raiders made the state playoff this season with a 7-2 record, but have to make the trip to Ankeny to take on the 8-1 Hawks Friday night. East defeated West last week to lock up their playoff spot. “We talked all week about,...
District Rematch for Indianola Football in First Round of Playoffs
Indianola will have a do-over attempt in the first round of the class 4A state playoffs tonight, as they travel to district opponent Bondurant-Farrar. The #10 Indians fell to the #7 Bluejays just two weeks ago on the same field 28-14 in a game played in the cold, with a special teams miscue being the final difference in the contest in addition to a lack of consistency on offense for the Indians.
Warrior cross country boys shooting for 4A top-three trophy
The Norwalk boys cross country team was ranked second in Class 4A behind Dowling Catholic for five straight weeks during September and October, but dropped to fourth after placing second to Johnston at last week’s state qualifying meet. That dip in the rankings might be just the motivation the...
Pella Christian Boys Cross Country Hoping for Even Higher Finish at State
Qualifying for State in back-to-back years for the first time since the 2009 and 2010 seasons, the Pella Christian boys cross country team is eyeing an even better finish this fall in Fort Dodge. The Eagles entered last year’s State Meet ranked as the #11 team in Class 1A, but...
Pella Christian Football Travels to South Hamilton for the Round of 16 Tonight
After shutting out Iowa City Regina 31-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in the Class 1A playoffs, the #7 ranked Pella Christian football team travels to Jewell tonight to take on South Hamilton first the first time ever. Much like the Eagles, South Hamilton cruised to an easy...
Simpson Volleyball Sweeps Central in Regular Season Finale
The Simpson volleyball squad swept Central 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-21) in the regular season finale Wednesday evening, securing their sixth place finish in the American Rivers Conference standings. The Storm started slow as the Dutch earned an early lead, but a 7-1 run would get them a lead and they...
Crusaders knock out Norwalk in regional volleyball final
Norwalk’s dreams of a first-ever State Volleyball Tournament appearance were put on hold Tuesday night following a hard-fought, three-set loss to Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the Class 4A, Region 1 final at Norwalk. The 10th-ranked Warriors started out hot by taking a 14-6 lead in set one, but...
Area Students Earn OPUS Honors
Local students outside of Pella and Indianola were also selected as part of the OPUS Honor Choir from the Iowa Choral Director’s Association:. Opus is an honor choir opportunity for students in grades 5-9, sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directors Association. Four choirs of 180 voices each will be chosen for this event.
Central’s Kid Captains Recognized at Football Game
Central College welcomed six outstanding Pella area students from fourth to eighth grades for Kid Captain Day at the Dutch home football game this past Saturday. Kid Captains were nominated by their peers using a rubric of characteristics such as having a positive attitude, making positive contributions, considering the needs and wants of others, showing respect and accepting and tolerating the views and beliefs of others – all of which makes them a great teammate.
Simpson Women’s Soccer Defeats Wisconsin-River Falls
The Simpson women’s soccer team defeated Wisconsin-River Falls in their final tune-up contest before the American Rivers Conference tournament Tuesday at Buxton Stadium 4-0. The Storm went up 2-0 in the first half on a Julia Wagoner goal followed by Brissa Valadez finding the back of the net. In the second half, the Storm got a goal from Cassie Nash, her 20th of the season, and one more from Jordyn Foelske to seal the victory. Simpson is now 10-5-1 on the season, and will host the first round of the ARC tournament on Saturday.
Central Women’s Soccer Wins, Men’s Soccer Falls on Senior Day
Needing a positive result to qualify for the American Rivers Conference tournament, the Central College women’s soccer team left no doubt in a 5-0 throttling of Nebraska Wesleyan University Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the 2022 season ended for the Central College men’s soccer with a 4-1 loss against Nebraska Wesleyan.
Playoff Preview: (1A) #9 South Hamilton vs. (1A) #8 Pella Christian
The South Hamilton Hawks football team will host home playoff action at Bill Taylor Field for the 2nd week in a row as the 9th-ranked Hawks welcome in the 8th-ranked Eagles of Pella Christian in Class 1A, Second Round playoff action. The Hawks enter at 8-1, following a 54-12 domination of Ridge View in the first round, while Pella Christian also enters at 8-1, following a 23-0 shutout of Iowa City Regina in the first round. South Hamilton’s win on Friday was the program’s first playoff win since 2007, when they defeated North Polk in the first round by a score of 28-14.
Pella School District Scores Well on State, National Performance Profiles
The Department of Education released the 2022 Iowa School Performance Profiles and all schools in the Pella Community School District received rankings of Exceptional (Pella Middle School) or High Performing (Jefferson Intermediate, Lincoln Elementary, Madison Elementary, Pella High School). Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the school ranked #2 overall in the...
Indianola Students Selected for OPUS Honor Choir
Indianola High School and Middle School students were selected to represent Indianola for the OPUS Honor Choir after auditions were held earlier this month. Selected from Indianola High School includes:. Alana Moser – Mixed A1. Morgan Jenkins – Mixed S2. Sawyer Guely – Mixed B2. Mayli McConnell...
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Elderly Fall Safety Class
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting an event to help the elderly be more safe in the case of a fall or collapse. Approximately 35% of adults over the age of 65 fall at least once during their daily activities, which significantly increases the risk of wrist, hip, and ankle injuries. That leads to loss of function and lack of activity, which is when they become weaker, and greatly increases another risk of falling and causing more injuries. The class will have experts from Athletico Physical Therapy teach older adults to learn how to perform strengthening and balance exercises to prevent falls and decrease the fear of falling. The class is tomorrow from 9-10am at the Indianola Activity Center for those age 65 and up, and is free to attend.
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Ribbon Cutting
The Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project is nearing completion, and the City of Indianola and the Indianola Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting event tomorrow. This event will celebrate the conclusion of all street side construction within the Indianola Downtown Square, and will celebrate the completion of...
Indianola All-State Music Selections
Indianola students were selected to the All-State Music Festival after auditions over the weekend, with 16 students representing band and vocalists. The Indianola All-State Musicians selected for 2022 include:. Kyle Roberts – Senior 3rd year – 1st year Choir Accompanist and past 2 year Trombone. Jacob Butz- Senior...
