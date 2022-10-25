Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting an event to help the elderly be more safe in the case of a fall or collapse. Approximately 35% of adults over the age of 65 fall at least once during their daily activities, which significantly increases the risk of wrist, hip, and ankle injuries. That leads to loss of function and lack of activity, which is when they become weaker, and greatly increases another risk of falling and causing more injuries. The class will have experts from Athletico Physical Therapy teach older adults to learn how to perform strengthening and balance exercises to prevent falls and decrease the fear of falling. The class is tomorrow from 9-10am at the Indianola Activity Center for those age 65 and up, and is free to attend.

1 DAY AGO