FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warrior cross country boys shooting for 4A top-three trophy
The Norwalk boys cross country team was ranked second in Class 4A behind Dowling Catholic for five straight weeks during September and October, but dropped to fourth after placing second to Johnston at last week’s state qualifying meet. That dip in the rankings might be just the motivation the...
Pella Christian Teams; PCM Athlete Ready for 2A Meet Today
For the first time in school history, the boys and girls from Eagle Lane are racing at the same state meet, and both P.C. teams have their eyes set on improving from their pre-meet ranking to where they cross the finish line. Pella Christian’s #9 rated boys are back at...
Pella Girls Mixed in Competitive Race for 3A Cross Country Title
One year ago, the Pella girls cross country team had their season end short of Fort Dodge for the first time in 15 years. In 2022, not only are they back, but they’ve put together one of the greatest athletic seasons in Pella High School history, and the biggest question heading into Saturday is if they can finish this special fall with the top prize in Class 3A.
Indianola Volleyball Faces Tested Team in First Round
The #4 Indianola volleyball team qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2014 Tuesday evening after sweeping ADM, and will have a match against #5 Western Dubuque in the first round on Monday. The Indians went 37-6 in the regular season, with four of the losses coming...
Pella Christian Football Travels to South Hamilton for the Round of 16 Tonight
After shutting out Iowa City Regina 31-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in the Class 1A playoffs, the #7 ranked Pella Christian football team travels to Jewell tonight to take on South Hamilton first the first time ever. Much like the Eagles, South Hamilton cruised to an easy...
Norwalk taking experienced group to State Cross Country Meet
Experience will be on Norwalk’s side when eight Warrior runners compete in Saturday’s State Cross Country Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Norwalk senior Breelie Mauro has qualified for her fourth state meet and will compete in the Class 4A girls race at 2:00 p.m. The fourth-ranked Norwalk boys will then compete as a team for the fourth straight year in the 4A boys race at 2:45.
District Rematch for Indianola Football in First Round of Playoffs
Indianola will have a do-over attempt in the first round of the class 4A state playoffs tonight, as they travel to district opponent Bondurant-Farrar. The #10 Indians fell to the #7 Bluejays just two weeks ago on the same field 28-14 in a game played in the cold, with a special teams miscue being the final difference in the contest in addition to a lack of consistency on offense for the Indians.
Knoxville’s Rankin Ready To Run At State
As a freshman this season, Knoxville Runner Isaac Rankin has been able to weather most challenges. He has a South Central Conference title and will run in the boys class 3A race at Fort Dodge this Saturday morning. The physical aspect of the week leading up to state is important, and the mental side of the preparation will also come into play. Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with the normal tapering, he adds Rankin will also need to get his mind right and be ready to race.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Cross Country State Qualifiers – October 26th, 2022
The Pella Christian girls cross country team came up just short of qualifying for State last year but rebounded this year to punch their ticket to Fort Dodge Friday. The Eagles girls talk about what it means to them to be competing at the State Meet. The Pella Christian boys...
Central Women’s Soccer Wins, Men’s Soccer Falls on Senior Day
Needing a positive result to qualify for the American Rivers Conference tournament, the Central College women’s soccer team left no doubt in a 5-0 throttling of Nebraska Wesleyan University Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the 2022 season ended for the Central College men’s soccer with a 4-1 loss against Nebraska Wesleyan.
Simpson Women’s Soccer Defeats Wisconsin-River Falls
The Simpson women’s soccer team defeated Wisconsin-River Falls in their final tune-up contest before the American Rivers Conference tournament Tuesday at Buxton Stadium 4-0. The Storm went up 2-0 in the first half on a Julia Wagoner goal followed by Brissa Valadez finding the back of the net. In the second half, the Storm got a goal from Cassie Nash, her 20th of the season, and one more from Jordyn Foelske to seal the victory. Simpson is now 10-5-1 on the season, and will host the first round of the ARC tournament on Saturday.
Des Moines, Council Bluffs school districts investigate incident after football game
Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday night in Council Bluffs. Des Moines Hoover head coach Theo Evans claimed students from T.J. were yelling obscenities, calling his players racial slurs, throwing objects at them and shoving cameras and phones in their face, according to a Facebook post shared after the game.
Area Students Earn OPUS Honors
Local students outside of Pella and Indianola were also selected as part of the OPUS Honor Choir from the Iowa Choral Director’s Association:. Opus is an honor choir opportunity for students in grades 5-9, sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directors Association. Four choirs of 180 voices each will be chosen for this event.
Pella School District Scores Well on State, National Performance Profiles
The Department of Education released the 2022 Iowa School Performance Profiles and all schools in the Pella Community School District received rankings of Exceptional (Pella Middle School) or High Performing (Jefferson Intermediate, Lincoln Elementary, Madison Elementary, Pella High School). Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the school ranked #2 overall in the...
Indianola All-State Music Selections
Indianola students were selected to the All-State Music Festival after auditions over the weekend, with 16 students representing band and vocalists. The Indianola All-State Musicians selected for 2022 include:. Kyle Roberts – Senior 3rd year – 1st year Choir Accompanist and past 2 year Trombone. Jacob Butz- Senior...
Pella Students Selected for OPUS Honor Choir
Several Pella Middle and High School Students were selected as part of the OPUS Honor Choir. Close to 3,000 students auditioned across the state for this recognition, according to Pella Middle School Choral Director Joe Tangen. This year, there were 11 students selected that will represent Pella Middle School:. Malachi...
Knoxville Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
Leslie Spaur, 69, from Knoxville, won a $300,000 lottery prize. Spaur won the 10th prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. The ticket was purchased at Kline’s Quick Time. He bought a couple of tickets; one of Spaur’s tickets won $10 and another ticket was a $300,000 winner.
Stacey Lynn (Sprunk) Briles
Funeral services for Stacey Lynn (Sprunk) Briles, age 54 of Monroe will be held on Saturday, October 29th at 11:00am at Grace Alive Church in Prairie City. Burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery in Monroe. The family will greet friends on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at coburnfuneralhomes.com In honor of Stacey’s love for Nebraska football, guests are encouraged to wear red and white or casual attire.
