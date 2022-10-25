The Simpson women’s soccer team defeated Wisconsin-River Falls in their final tune-up contest before the American Rivers Conference tournament Tuesday at Buxton Stadium 4-0. The Storm went up 2-0 in the first half on a Julia Wagoner goal followed by Brissa Valadez finding the back of the net. In the second half, the Storm got a goal from Cassie Nash, her 20th of the season, and one more from Jordyn Foelske to seal the victory. Simpson is now 10-5-1 on the season, and will host the first round of the ARC tournament on Saturday.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO