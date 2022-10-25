The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired a trooper who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. The fired trooper was identified as Sgt. Juan Maldonado, CBS News learned Friday. Maldonado is the third officer to be fired over the botched law enforcement response to the shooting. According to the Texas Tribune, police body camera footage showed that Maldonado was on scene at the school within four minutes of the shooting, but did not enter the school. The Tribune reports that an Uvalde...

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO