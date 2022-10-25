Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
A Uvalde aide says she ended up in the hospital after Texas cops blamed her for propping the school door open as the gunman attacked
Uvalde school worker Emilia "Amy" Marin told ABC News that the changing stories about the deadly mass shooting left her distraught.
Texas state trooper fired for his response to Uvalde shooting
The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired a trooper who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. The fired trooper was identified as Sgt. Juan Maldonado, CBS News learned Friday. Maldonado is the third officer to be fired over the botched law enforcement response to the shooting. According to the Texas Tribune, police body camera footage showed that Maldonado was on scene at the school within four minutes of the shooting, but did not enter the school. The Tribune reports that an Uvalde...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parents, Sen. Gutierrez Challenge Texas DPS Director Over Uvalde Response at Public Safety Hearing
Uvalde parents and Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-Dist. 19) challenged Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw in Austin Thursday during a hearing of the Public Safety Commission, calling for his resignation. Among the items on PSC's agenda Thursday was an update on the investigation into the Uvalde massacre...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Gephardt Daily
Texas girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) — A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said. The girl died from her injuries at a local hospital on September...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
Travis Scott privately settles lawsuit with family of young Astroworld victim
Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit related to the tragedy at 2021’s Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people were killed in Houston, Texas. The victims died of compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge at the concert. Hundreds were left injured. Since then, Scott has been named as a...
Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested
Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
Clayton News Daily
Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child's birth, authorities say
The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
Florida teen arrested for bringing gun to school, threatening to shoot student: police
Florida sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old high schooler for allegedly bringing a gun onto the school campus and threatening to shoot another student.
