Uvalde, TX

CBS DFW

Texas state trooper fired for his response to Uvalde shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired a trooper who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. The fired trooper was identified as Sgt. Juan Maldonado, CBS News learned Friday. Maldonado is the third officer to be fired over the botched law enforcement response to the shooting. According to the Texas Tribune, police body camera footage showed that Maldonado was on scene at the school within four minutes of the shooting, but did not enter the school. The Tribune reports that an Uvalde...
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
KLTV

Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
ODESSA, TX
People

Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child's birth, authorities say

The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, GA

