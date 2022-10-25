VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Again, the Hi-Liners were in the thick ofthe match, and again, the corner was to narrow to turn. Valley City erased leads in the all three sets, led late in the third, but were ultimately swept by Grand Forks Red River 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) Tuesday night in Valley City.

