Public Works Recommends Agreement for Inert Landfill Expansion
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public Works Committee discussed an agreement with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality for an inert landfill expansion project. In September, the city was informed that the inert landfill was facing a storage limit in 2023. Travis Dillman is the city engineer...
Valley City Electrical, Solid Waste, & Water Fees To Increase
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City passed three resolutions that will establish new electrical utility rates, solid waste and water services fees for residential and commercial users. Public Works Accountant/Manager Gary Jacobson talked about the electrical rate consumption increase. He said Western Area Power Association...
Committee Recommends Additional Cost for Rescue Truck
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Fire Chief Jim Reuther requested additional funding to ensure the soon-to-be built rescue fire truck met the department’s needs. In August, the Jamestown Police & Fire Committee approved a guarantee purchase price for a new truck. The guarantee price was $585,264, but Chief...
SEPA Enters Exclusivity Agreement with Chapul Farms
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (newsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) met Friday and discussed an exclusivity agreement with Chapul Farms. Chapul Farms designs, builds, and operates modular insect farms that turn organic waste into high-value food and agricultural products as a model of circular food systems of the future.
Sanitation Foreman Reminds Residents Not To Dispose Batteries
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell is reminding the public to not use their garbage to dispose of Lithium-ion batteries. O’Niell informed the Jamestown Public Works Committee Thursday that in the past few months, there have been problems at the City Baler due to improper disposal.
Rowell Receives 2022 Operator Meritorious Service Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Joe Rowell, Jamestown’s Water Superintendent, was recently recognized with the prestigious Operator Meritorious Service Award for 2022. The award annually recognizes individuals at the Section level for:. -Continuous compliance with all public health standards in treated drinking water. -Consistent and outstanding contribution to plant...
Jamestown Finance & Legal Recommends Public Works Director
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee made the first move to hire a public works director Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Auditor Jay Sveum informed the committee that they had created a job position for the public works director role. Sveum says after discussions with Mayor Dwaine...
Committee Recommends Community Corrections Program Agreement
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee has recommended moving ahead with an agreement between the city and Jamestown Community Corrections Program for 2023-24. Director Sarah Frohlich says the program continues to provide community-based alternatives to incarceration while also helping both the city and county. In...
Jamestown Police Conduct Training Wednesday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Police Department have been fielding several questions related to a Police Training Exercise which occurred last evening near downtown Jamestown. “We would like to clear up any questions or speculation anyone may have,” Major Justin Blinsky stated. The...
Jamestown Police, Fire Stress Halloween Safety
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Little ghouls and goblins will be out in full force Monday, Oct. 31 for Halloween. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger took some time to encourage residents to be on alert and aware for pedestrian safety. Edinger added auto accidents and injuries have been minimal for...
Party Crashers Celebrates Expansion with Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Party Crashers/Jamestown Inflatable Games. They have expanded their space to add a Discovery Zone, which includes games and puzzles to help children develop their STEM skills. This business is located at 1211 8th St. SE Jamestown, ND 58401. You can reach them at 701-952-4386.
Pheasants Forever Continue Fundraising for Various Projects
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With a busy 2022 almost in the books, the James Valley Pheasants Forever are turning their attention to their big banquet fundraiser on Oct. 28 at Club 1883. Club member Ken McDougall says since 2010, they’ve completed various projects to enhance their conservation efforts in...
Hi-Liner Volleyball Hosts Red River, Begins Final Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball team is in action tonight, hosting Red River in a pivotal late-season matchup. Valley City topped Red River 2-1 in tournament play in Fargo in early October. A win for Valley City tonight would give them an excellent chance to pass Wahpeton and Central for ninth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) before the play-in round next weekend.
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
Hi-Liners, Challenge, Fall to Red River
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Again, the Hi-Liners were in the thick ofthe match, and again, the corner was to narrow to turn. Valley City erased leads in the all three sets, led late in the third, but were ultimately swept by Grand Forks Red River 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) Tuesday night in Valley City.
Janice Jane Heasley
Janice Jane Heasley, 68, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer since December 2019. Janice Scheuffele was born December 31, 1953, in Jamestown, the daughter of Leonard and Mildred (Ebel) Scheuffele. She was...
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Monday, October 24th at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 31st at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and one hour before the.
Dr. Misty Anderson Recognized As Woman Of The Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDMA) – Dr. Misty Anderson, an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, was recognized as Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Chapter of the American College of Physicians. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished career in areas of exceptional patient care, medical education, or research.
Hi-Liner Volleyball Falls to South, Gets Help in EDC Race
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Hi-Liner volleyball team suffered a loss on the road last night, they may have picked up some help. The Hi-Liners fell to Fargo South, the second-place team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC), 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The loss kept Valley City at three points in the the league race.
Philip “Phil” Schafer
Philip “Phil” Schafer January 2, 1945 – October 25, 2022. Phil Schafer, age 77, of New Rockford, ND, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford, ND. Phil’s Visitation will be Friday from 1:00PM-5:00PM at Evans Funeral Home and will continue...
