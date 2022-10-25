ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA



kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Teams; PCM Athlete Ready for 2A Meet Today

For the first time in school history, the boys and girls from Eagle Lane are racing at the same state meet, and both P.C. teams have their eyes set on improving from their pre-meet ranking to where they cross the finish line. Pella Christian’s #9 rated boys are back at...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warrior cross country boys shooting for 4A top-three trophy

The Norwalk boys cross country team was ranked second in Class 4A behind Dowling Catholic for five straight weeks during September and October, but dropped to fourth after placing second to Johnston at last week’s state qualifying meet. That dip in the rankings might be just the motivation the...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville’s Rankin Ready To Run At State

As a freshman this season, Knoxville Runner Isaac Rankin has been able to weather most challenges. He has a South Central Conference title and will run in the boys class 3A race at Fort Dodge this Saturday morning. The physical aspect of the week leading up to state is important, and the mental side of the preparation will also come into play. Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with the normal tapering, he adds Rankin will also need to get his mind right and be ready to race.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk taking experienced group to State Cross Country Meet

Experience will be on Norwalk’s side when eight Warrior runners compete in Saturday’s State Cross Country Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Norwalk senior Breelie Mauro has qualified for her fourth state meet and will compete in the Class 4A girls race at 2:00 p.m. The fourth-ranked Norwalk boys will then compete as a team for the fourth straight year in the 4A boys race at 2:45.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

District Rematch for Indianola Football in First Round of Playoffs

Indianola will have a do-over attempt in the first round of the class 4A state playoffs tonight, as they travel to district opponent Bondurant-Farrar. The #10 Indians fell to the #7 Bluejays just two weeks ago on the same field 28-14 in a game played in the cold, with a special teams miscue being the final difference in the contest in addition to a lack of consistency on offense for the Indians.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

3A Boys State XC Race Favorites Likely Come Down to Pella, North Polk

There’s always the possibility of a surprise at the state cross country meet — all it takes is one major personal best or an injury on the course to potentially shake up the field, but for the majority of the 2022 fall season and now heading into Saturday’s championship race, two teams seem to be a slight step above the rest in Class 3A’s boys competition.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Volleyball Sweeps ADM to Qualify to State

The #4 Indianola volleyball team swept ADM in the regional final at Indianola High School Tuesday night 3-0 to earn a spot in the class 4A state tournament for the 11th time in school history. The Indians used the home court advantage energy to dominate set one, gaining an early...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Crusaders knock out Norwalk in regional volleyball final

Norwalk’s dreams of a first-ever State Volleyball Tournament appearance were put on hold Tuesday night following a hard-fought, three-set loss to Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the Class 4A, Region 1 final at Norwalk. The 10th-ranked Warriors started out hot by taking a 14-6 lead in set one, but...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Hires Girls Wrestling Coach

Pending approval by the Pleasantville School Board at their November meting, the school has announced they have hired their first varsity girls wrestling coach. Named as the new coach is Michael Koening. Koening was a top-notch wrestler at Pleasantville when he was in school. He has been an assistant coach...
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Central’s Kid Captains Recognized at Football Game

Central College welcomed six outstanding Pella area students from fourth to eighth grades for Kid Captain Day at the Dutch home football game this past Saturday. Kid Captains were nominated by their peers using a rubric of characteristics such as having a positive attitude, making positive contributions, considering the needs and wants of others, showing respect and accepting and tolerating the views and beliefs of others – all of which makes them a great teammate.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central Women’s Soccer Wins, Men’s Soccer Falls on Senior Day

Needing a positive result to qualify for the American Rivers Conference tournament, the Central College women’s soccer team left no doubt in a 5-0 throttling of Nebraska Wesleyan University Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the 2022 season ended for the Central College men’s soccer with a 4-1 loss against Nebraska Wesleyan.
PELLA, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Indianola All-State Music Selections

Indianola students were selected to the All-State Music Festival after auditions over the weekend, with 16 students representing band and vocalists. The Indianola All-State Musicians selected for 2022 include:. Kyle Roberts – Senior 3rd year – 1st year Choir Accompanist and past 2 year Trombone. Jacob Butz- Senior...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Elderly Fall Safety Class

Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting an event to help the elderly be more safe in the case of a fall or collapse. Approximately 35% of adults over the age of 65 fall at least once during their daily activities, which significantly increases the risk of wrist, hip, and ankle injuries. That leads to loss of function and lack of activity, which is when they become weaker, and greatly increases another risk of falling and causing more injuries. The class will have experts from Athletico Physical Therapy teach older adults to learn how to perform strengthening and balance exercises to prevent falls and decrease the fear of falling. The class is tomorrow from 9-10am at the Indianola Activity Center for those age 65 and up, and is free to attend.
kniakrls.com

Crossroad of Pella Hosting Winter Wear Gala Thursday

Crossroads of Pella is hosting a Winter Wear Gala this week. Chris Allen and Julie Johnson with Crossroads say the event aims to showcase all donated coats, hats, and gloves, and at 6 p.m. Thursday on their Facebook page, they will model many of the items available free to anyone in need. Crossroads of Pella is thankful to the 45 cars who dropped off several coats at the Coats and Coffee event last week — and many of those items will be featured in the virtual event. Anyone in need of winter gear or those who would like to donate coats can do so on the third floor of the Pella Community Center.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Students Selected for OPUS Honor Choir

Indianola High School and Middle School students were selected to represent Indianola for the OPUS Honor Choir after auditions were held earlier this month. Selected from Indianola High School includes:. Alana Moser – Mixed A1. Morgan Jenkins – Mixed S2. Sawyer Guely – Mixed B2. Mayli McConnell...
INDIANOLA, IA



