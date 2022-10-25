ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Devils’ Ryan Graves says ‘it sucked’ watching his former Avalanche team win Stanley Cup

Friday is going to be weird for Devils defenseman Ryan Graves. He already faced his former Avalanche team twice last season, but Friday is the first time he’s doing it since Colorado won the 2022 Stanley Cup. As players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin hoisted hockey’s top prize in June, Graves sat and watched at home – pondering what could have been.
Lions Announce Wednesday Update On Jameson Williams

After displaying one of the NFL's top scoring offenses through the first four weeks of the season, the Detroit Lions have scored just six combined points over their last two games.  While they did play two tough opponents in New England and Dallas and have dealt with a myriad of injuries ...
Jameson Williams still at least a month away from rejoining Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams once hoped to be ready for training camp. Now he’s just hoping to see the field as a rookie at all. “Hard to say when that is going to be,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “I would say at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”
Michigan high school hockey is here! 3 takeaways from OAA Media Day

With the Michigan High School Athletic Association hockey season beginning on Nov. 14, sports reporter Brandon Folsom stopped by the Oakland Activities Association Media Day at Farmington High School. Here are three takeaways as Farmington United, Birmingham Unified and Bloomfield Hills prepare for their upcoming seasons:. Farmington United is surrounding...
