The Knoxville Volleyball Squad did not back down, but Marion had too much firepower and the Panthers fell in the class 4A regional final in three sets 2517, 25/22, and 25/18. Knoxville fell behind in each set, but was able to rally and keep it close. In set two, the Panthers took the lead early 9-8 before Marion ran off four straight points to take the lead at 12-9. Knoxville was one point at 23/22 before Marion closed it out with the final two points of the set to put Knoxville in a hole it could not dig out of. Coach Mollie Keitges told KNIA/KRLS Sports her team played hard, but just gave Marion too many easy shots.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO