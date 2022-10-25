Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Football Travels to South Hamilton for the Round of 16 Tonight
After shutting out Iowa City Regina 31-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in the Class 1A playoffs, the #7 ranked Pella Christian football team travels to Jewell tonight to take on South Hamilton first the first time ever. Much like the Eagles, South Hamilton cruised to an easy...
kniakrls.com
District Rematch for Indianola Football in First Round of Playoffs
Indianola will have a do-over attempt in the first round of the class 4A state playoffs tonight, as they travel to district opponent Bondurant-Farrar. The #10 Indians fell to the #7 Bluejays just two weeks ago on the same field 28-14 in a game played in the cold, with a special teams miscue being the final difference in the contest in addition to a lack of consistency on offense for the Indians.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Teams; PCM Athlete Ready for 2A Meet Today
For the first time in school history, the boys and girls from Eagle Lane are racing at the same state meet, and both P.C. teams have their eyes set on improving from their pre-meet ranking to where they cross the finish line. Pella Christian’s #9 rated boys are back at...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Falls To Marion In Regional Final
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad did not back down, but Marion had too much firepower and the Panthers fell in the class 4A regional final in three sets 2517, 25/22, and 25/18. Knoxville fell behind in each set, but was able to rally and keep it close. In set two, the Panthers took the lead early 9-8 before Marion ran off four straight points to take the lead at 12-9. Knoxville was one point at 23/22 before Marion closed it out with the final two points of the set to put Knoxville in a hole it could not dig out of. Coach Mollie Keitges told KNIA/KRLS Sports her team played hard, but just gave Marion too many easy shots.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville’s Rankin Ready To Run At State
As a freshman this season, Knoxville Runner Isaac Rankin has been able to weather most challenges. He has a South Central Conference title and will run in the boys class 3A race at Fort Dodge this Saturday morning. The physical aspect of the week leading up to state is important, and the mental side of the preparation will also come into play. Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with the normal tapering, he adds Rankin will also need to get his mind right and be ready to race.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Volleyball Sweeps ADM to Qualify to State
The #4 Indianola volleyball team swept ADM in the regional final at Indianola High School Tuesday night 3-0 to earn a spot in the class 4A state tournament for the 11th time in school history. The Indians used the home court advantage energy to dominate set one, gaining an early...
kniakrls.com
Warrior cross country boys shooting for 4A top-three trophy
The Norwalk boys cross country team was ranked second in Class 4A behind Dowling Catholic for five straight weeks during September and October, but dropped to fourth after placing second to Johnston at last week’s state qualifying meet. That dip in the rankings might be just the motivation the...
Sioux City Journal
Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition
Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police. Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and...
Cedar Rapids, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cedar Rapids. The Washington High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Linn-Mar High School football team will have a game with Prairie High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Cross Country State Qualifiers – October 26th, 2022
The Pella Christian girls cross country team came up just short of qualifying for State last year but rebounded this year to punch their ticket to Fort Dodge Friday. The Eagles girls talk about what it means to them to be competing at the State Meet. The Pella Christian boys...
kniakrls.com
Crusaders knock out Norwalk in regional volleyball final
Norwalk’s dreams of a first-ever State Volleyball Tournament appearance were put on hold Tuesday night following a hard-fought, three-set loss to Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the Class 4A, Region 1 final at Norwalk. The 10th-ranked Warriors started out hot by taking a 14-6 lead in set one, but...
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Iowa
Iowa had a pretty good season, all things considered. Replacing a ton from 2021, including Luka Garza, they were picked to finish ninth in the B1G. Instead, Keegan Murray emerged as a superstar and they finished tied for fourth in the conference, won the conference tourney, and then...fizzled out in the first round against Richmond.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
Leslie Spaur, 69, from Knoxville, won a $300,000 lottery prize. Spaur won the 10th prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. The ticket was purchased at Kline’s Quick Time. He bought a couple of tickets; one of Spaur’s tickets won $10 and another ticket was a $300,000 winner.
kniakrls.com
Area Students Earn OPUS Honors
Local students outside of Pella and Indianola were also selected as part of the OPUS Honor Choir from the Iowa Choral Director’s Association:. Opus is an honor choir opportunity for students in grades 5-9, sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directors Association. Four choirs of 180 voices each will be chosen for this event.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk taking experienced group to State Cross Country Meet
Experience will be on Norwalk’s side when eight Warrior runners compete in Saturday’s State Cross Country Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Norwalk senior Breelie Mauro has qualified for her fourth state meet and will compete in the Class 4A girls race at 2:00 p.m. The fourth-ranked Norwalk boys will then compete as a team for the fourth straight year in the 4A boys race at 2:45.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Iowa's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8
Iowa won’t be fighting to make the College Football Playoff in 2022. Will the Hawkeyes even be bowl eligible?. According to ESPN’s FPI projections, the Hawkeyes are teetering the line of winning 6 games this season, hovering at 54.1%. Iowa (3-4) will need 3 wins over Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.
‘It’s just about the same’: Hawkeyes say playing with Petras & Padilla isn’t all that different
For the first six weeks of the season, senior Spencer Petras took every snap at quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Until a disastrous pick-six to close another anemic half of football against Ohio State on Saturday, the man the helm of the worst offense in college football hadn’t found himself with a headset and a […]
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz Apology News
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made a questionable comment during Tuesday's press conference. He referred to the team's media session over the weekend as an interrogation. "I complimented the guys on Sunday during some of the interrogations that I experience on Saturday," Ferentz said. "It dawned on me coming home that as bad as today was it could have been worse. I could have been that guy [a reporter], I could have had his job and acted like he did. Could’ve been a hell of a lot worse, right?”
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
kniakrls.com
English as a Second Language in Knoxville
Kim Avitt, a teacher at Knoxville, helps students become proficient in English by students who list English as a second language. Students who attend Knoxville and who are entered in ELL (English Language Learning) program, include students from all parts of the world. Knoxville has 11 students who are Ukrainian, five are Russian, five speak Spanish, three Chuukese, two Chinese and a few more.
Comments / 0