ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Daily Swim Coach Workout #806

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
swimswam.com

CBSE Inter-School Games 2022-23 – Indian Swimming News

CBSE Har Year Sports Events Ko Clusters/ Zonal And National Level Par Organise Krata Hai. Archive photo via Ayaan Khan. Cluster / Zonal Level: Between 20.11.2022 – 05.12.2022. National Level: Between 15.12.2022 – 31.12.2022. CBSE Har Year Sports Events Ko Clusters/ Zonal And National Level Par Organise Krata...
swimswam.com

Do You Love Swimming? See 3,970 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,970 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,970 Swim Jobs.
MARYLAND STATE
swimswam.com

Testing the Waters: FINA to Enter New Frontier With Wearable Technology in Races

"It’s going to basically demystify what it takes to make an Olympic final, what it takes to make the Olympics,” said TritonWear CEO Tristan Lehari. FINA is entering a new frontier with its recent rule change regarding wearable technology in races taking effect Jan. 1, 2023. Technological breakthroughs...
swimswam.com

Futures Finalist Viola Teglassy Commits to UNLV for 2023-24

Viola Teglassy, a Futures finalist in the 50 free and 200 breast, will swim for the UNLV Rebels in the class of 2027. Current photo via Viola Teglassy. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
PARADISE, NV
swimswam.com

Summer Jrs Qualifier Ashlyn Hernandez (2024) Verbally Commits to Washington State

Ashlyn Hernandez's best times would have scored in the B final of the 200 breast and the C final of the 100 breast at 2022 Pac-12s. Current photo via Ashlyn Hernandez. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
PULLMAN, WA
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Breakdown: SCM World Records, NCAA History, and Simone Back in Action

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss 2 new world records, swimming in the NCAA, and Simone Manuel's return to racing. Current photo via arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss 2 new world records, swimming in the NCAA, and Simone Manuel‘s return to racing. For full list of topics, see below:
swimswam.com

2022 Florida 4A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers

Riverview Sarasota junior Gracie Weyant put up the top time in the girls' 200 IM (2:05.47) and 100 breast (1:05.19) at the 4A District 9 meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 FHSAA 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS. October 17-22, 2022. Just like Class 3A, the 4A schools in Florida high...
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

FINIS Set of the Week: Pulling Ladder

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Representative and former swimmer for the Cal Golden Bears. A simple pulling ladder to get your arms working. 300 Warmup. 4 x 25s scull w/ISO...
swimswam.com

2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The second stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup is underway. This time we’re in Toronto, and due to that, we’ve gained a number of western hemisphere swimmers who weren’t at the first stop in Berlin.
swimswam.com

What Happens When You Put an 18.2 Sprinter in the 500 Free?

We learned a lot of interesting things from Cal's dual meet against Pacific, where most star swimmers, including Bjorn Seeliger, swam secondary events. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Cal Men Def. Pacific. October 28, 2022. Berkeley, California. Short Course Yards (25 yards), dual meet. Team Scores:. Cal M 179.5-Pacific...
BERKELEY, CA
swimswam.com

North Carolina 3A State Champion Katie Belle Sikes (2024) Verbals to Georgia

East Carolina Aquatics sprinter Katie Belle Sikes has announced her verbal commitment to Georgia for 2024-25. Current photo via Kristin Sikes. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ATHENS, GA
swimswam.com

Stanford Men Power Kick on Aloha Friday | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

We visited Palo Alto on a Friday morning, where the Stanford men were welcoming in an Aloha Friday. This meant power kick for Dan Schemmel and his squad Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We visited Palo Alto on a Friday morning, where the Stanford men were welcoming in an...
STANFORD, CA
swimswam.com

U.S. Open Qualifier Eunice Lee (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Yale

Eunice Lee, a Winter US Open qualifier in the 200 IM, has verbally committed to Yale's class of 2028. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy