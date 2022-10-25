Read full article on original website
Daily Swim Coach Workout #806
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
CBSE Inter-School Games 2022-23 – Indian Swimming News
CBSE Har Year Sports Events Ko Clusters/ Zonal And National Level Par Organise Krata Hai. Archive photo via Ayaan Khan. Cluster / Zonal Level: Between 20.11.2022 – 05.12.2022. National Level: Between 15.12.2022 – 31.12.2022. CBSE Har Year Sports Events Ko Clusters/ Zonal And National Level Par Organise Krata...
Brown Announces Hiring of Olympic Medalist Nick McCrory as Volunteer Dive Coach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown swimming and diving has announced the hiring of Nick McCrory as a new volunteer diving coach. McCrory joins Brown after a successful career as diver for Team USA. McCrory won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games in the 10-meter synchronized event and finished...
World Championships Bronze Medalist Leah Hayes Verbally Commits To UVA
Hayes is the #2-ranked recruit in the girls class of 2024, and comes in with the accolades of being a worlds medalist and a former world junior record holder. Current photo via Leah Hayes. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all...
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,970 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,970 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,970 Swim Jobs.
Testing the Waters: FINA to Enter New Frontier With Wearable Technology in Races
"It’s going to basically demystify what it takes to make an Olympic final, what it takes to make the Olympics,” said TritonWear CEO Tristan Lehari. FINA is entering a new frontier with its recent rule change regarding wearable technology in races taking effect Jan. 1, 2023. Technological breakthroughs...
Michigan State Will “Work To Strategize A Plan” To Reinstate Swim & Dive Programs
The school will begin discussions to reinstate the swim and dive programs, which were controversially cut in October 2020. Stock photo via MSU Athletics. There appears to be a path to reinstatement for the Michigan State swimming and diving programs. The school will begin discussions to reinstate the programs, which...
Futures Finalist Viola Teglassy Commits to UNLV for 2023-24
Viola Teglassy, a Futures finalist in the 50 free and 200 breast, will swim for the UNLV Rebels in the class of 2027.
Summer Jrs Qualifier Ashlyn Hernandez (2024) Verbally Commits to Washington State
Ashlyn Hernandez's best times would have scored in the B final of the 200 breast and the C final of the 100 breast at 2022 Pac-12s.
SwimSwam Breakdown: SCM World Records, NCAA History, and Simone Back in Action
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss 2 new world records, swimming in the NCAA, and Simone Manuel's return to racing. Current photo via arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss 2 new world records, swimming in the NCAA, and Simone Manuel‘s return to racing. For full list of topics, see below:
2022 Florida 4A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers
Riverview Sarasota junior Gracie Weyant put up the top time in the girls' 200 IM (2:05.47) and 100 breast (1:05.19) at the 4A District 9 meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 FHSAA 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS. October 17-22, 2022. Just like Class 3A, the 4A schools in Florida high...
FINIS Set of the Week: Pulling Ladder
Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Representative and former swimmer for the Cal Golden Bears. A simple pulling ladder to get your arms working. 300 Warmup. 4 x 25s scull w/ISO...
2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The second stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup is underway. This time we’re in Toronto, and due to that, we’ve gained a number of western hemisphere swimmers who weren’t at the first stop in Berlin.
What Happens When You Put an 18.2 Sprinter in the 500 Free?
We learned a lot of interesting things from Cal's dual meet against Pacific, where most star swimmers, including Bjorn Seeliger, swam secondary events. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Cal Men Def. Pacific. October 28, 2022. Berkeley, California. Short Course Yards (25 yards), dual meet. Team Scores:. Cal M 179.5-Pacific...
North Carolina 3A State Champion Katie Belle Sikes (2024) Verbals to Georgia
East Carolina Aquatics sprinter Katie Belle Sikes has announced her verbal commitment to Georgia for 2024-25.
Stanford Men Power Kick on Aloha Friday | PRACTICE + PANCAKES
We visited Palo Alto on a Friday morning, where the Stanford men were welcoming in an Aloha Friday. This meant power kick for Dan Schemmel and his squad Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We visited Palo Alto on a Friday morning, where the Stanford men were welcoming in an...
Saint Louis U Pauses Head Coach Search, Names Mary Woods to Interim Role
Mary Woods, who spent the last two seasons at St. Louis as a graduate assistant, will serve as the program's interim head coach for the remainder of this season. Current photo via St. Louis University Athletics. Saint Louis University has suspended its search for a new head swimming coach and...
U.S. Open Qualifier Eunice Lee (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Yale
Eunice Lee, a Winter US Open qualifier in the 200 IM, has verbally committed to Yale's class of 2028.
