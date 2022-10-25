'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham's slow start; encouraged by rookies at season's start

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

• Producer: Wes Davenport

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari dig in on Cade Cunningham's start and then explore why Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have had such solid starts to their NBA careers. The guys also examine why the defense has struggled so much and Isaiah Stewart's progress as an outside threat.

