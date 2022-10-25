ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham's slow start; encouraged by rookies at season's start

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

Producer: Wes Davenport

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari dig in on Cade Cunningham's start and then explore why Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have had such solid starts to their NBA careers. The guys also examine why the defense has struggled so much and Isaiah Stewart's progress as an outside threat.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

LEFT IN RESERVE:Dwane Casey trying to find balance between Pistons' first and second units

USA TODAY:Former Pistons Bad Boy now playing by the rules in role with NBA

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

