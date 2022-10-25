NBC gets tax incentive to keep filming 'Young Rock' in Memphis. Here's how it will work

NBC has received a tax break from a local development board as it continues to film the series “Young Rock,” a comedy based on the early years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in Memphis. The first two seasons were filmed in Australia.

NBCUniversal got a payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County. The PILOT will be applied to tax parcels owned by Comcast, which owns NBC.

The incentive is different than what usually comes before the EDGE board, but is not completely unprecedented, said John Lawrence, senior economic development specialist at EDGE. Lawrence said Wednesday that the network expects a fourth season to be ordered if the third season is successful.

Here’s what to know about the incentive.

How does it work?

Comcast will receive a tax break on five parcels the company owns within the city of Memphis. Lawrence said the tax parcels are not land, but taxable personal property, like high-tech equipment. Those parcels are worth more than $90 million, Lawrence said.

The abatement would save Comcast a little less than $1.3 million, annually. Those savings are then passed down by the parent company to NBC to offset production costs.

In its PILOT application, NBC said filming the show’s third season would create 257 jobs, lead to the rental of more than 13,000 hotel room nights, create more than $27 million in spending with vendors from Tennessee and create $3 million in local construction costs.

Has this been done before?

NBC’s now-canceled legal drama “Bluff City Law” got a PILOT from EDGE when it filmed in Memphis, as well as a slate of other incentives from other bodies.

“We have a limited palette of ways we can assist with different types of projects. And we've looked at how we can use the industrial development tools creatively for different types of community development projects,” Lawrence said. “What we do not have in Memphis and Shelby County is a pot of money. We don't have cash to just offer these types of productions. And so when they're looking to fill their gap and make a decision about whether or not they can bring a production to your town, we looked at it from a standpoint of well, why don't we treat it like we treat a manufacturer?”

It works in this case because of the taxable personal property Comcast already has in Memphis and Shelby County.

How does it differ from other PILOTs?

With a typical PILOT, a company has two years after approval to hit certain metrics, like the number of people hired or investing a set amount of money into the project. Once those are hit, the tax abatement begins. The average duration for EDGE PILOTs is nine years, Lawrence said.

For “Young Rock,” while the PILOT was created as a way to offset season 3 costs, there is a mechanism in place to extend it for a year if the show continues to film in Memphis. And if “Young Rock” were to stop filming but NBC started to film another show in Memphis that would create a similar number of jobs and economic investment, the incentive could remain in place as well.

The maximum duration of the incentive would be four years, Lawrence said.

