Santa Rosa County, FL

Space Florida may lease land in Santa Rosa to help create aerospace and aviation jobs

By Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
Santa Rosa County is looking to partner with Space Florida — a relatively new state agency meant to drive aerospace economic development — in bringing new jobs and opportunities to the county's Whiting Aviation Park.

The county is looking to lease 15 acres slated for Leonardo Helicopters — the park's keynote tenant — to the state agency for 20 years.

Space Florida would then lease the land to Leonardo Helicopters, which is planning its customer care facility in the park. The two will work together to fundraise, finance and build the facility.

The county's Economic Development Director Shannon Ogletree said bringing on Space Florida will help provide incentivization for high-paying jobs. He added the facility could be considered a "state asset" with the agency's involvement.

The expectation is that the property will transition out of the lease into becoming owned by Leonardo over the next couple decades.

State commits to projects pre-Ian:From mental health to downtown Pensacola restrooms, see plans for $4.9M in grant funds

"It's a conduit for financing for projects like Leonardo or for other aviation aerospace companies around the state," Ogletree explained of the Space Florida partnership.

The County Commission is expected to OK the lease agreement at its Thursday meeting. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the agreement should get approval from the state agency soon after, according to county officials.

Established by the Legislature Sept. 1, 2006, Space Florida was created to strengthen Florida's position as a global leader in aerospace research, investment, exploration and commerce. According to its website, the agency is "committed to attracting and expanding the next generation of space industry businesses."

Space Florida has partnered with businesses such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and Boeing and conducted more than $500 million in financing transactions, "allowing a number of companies to defer upfront capital costs on favorable terms as they grow their operations in Florida," according to the agency.

Commercial growth in Milton area:New grocery store and strip mall planned for East Milton. See where:

This potential new stream of resources for Santa Rosa County's economic development comes as another possible funding stream is clouded by uncertainty.

A taxiway connection project at the park became one of the hundreds of projects across the state that are facing a funding hiccup due to Hurricane Ian.

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature passed a budget with $175 million for local support grants. Nearly $5 million was ultimately earmarked for 12 projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Of that money, $500,000 was set for the design and engineering of a taxiway from a runway at Naval Air Station Whiting Field to the Whiting Aviation industrial park.

The county broke ground at Whiting Aviation Park in August 2020 and finished a $9.8 million infrastructure project in 2021 to lay the groundwork for Leonardo. The proposed taxiway connecting the park to NAS Whiting Field was seen as a critical piece of infrastructure for attracting and facilitating aviation and aerospace companies.

But a week before the release deadline for the local support grants, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency related to Hurricane Ian, and $360 million was eventually set for storm recovery.

There has been no official update on the status of the local funds, and Ogletree told the News Journal he has received no update on the funding either.

"(Without the taxiway) any future expansion or trying to get future companies here for aviation and aerospace would be ... futile," Ogletree said. "With the taxiway and apron, the DNA of the park is a true aviation park."

Still, the potential partnership with Space Florida could act as a draw for prospective tenants. And, there are many indicators that the county is primed for growth in the aviation industry.

The county recently finished an Aviation Economic Development Study indicating that over the next decade more than 1,400 light industrial jobs are expected to be added in Santa Rosa County alone, and over 10,000 jobs across the tri-county area in Northwest Florida.

Regarding the Leonardo Helicopters project, civil engineer at Moffatt & Nichol Zackary Stuhr told the News Journal the design on the Leonardo facility should be finished next spring and construction should finish roughly a year and half after that.

