Navarre, FL

Navarre family finds lost phone in Walmart, leaves 'cutest video' that goes viral

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
A TikTok video of a family singing about finding someone's phone in the baby section of the Navarre Walmart has received over 205,000 likes since it was uploaded Oct. 9.

According to a post on Storyful written by Jodi Bugby, the mom singing in the video, she and her family were at a Walmart in Navarre when they found a phone in the baby section.

Before turning the phone in, the family thought it would be a fun idea to leave the owner a goofy video on the phone's camera roll.

The video shows parents Jodi and Joshua, singing a song about finding the phone with some of the couple's children chiming in.

Best tacos in America?:El Asador ranks high in Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots list

Most expensive Pensacola home:$5.2 million, 9,390-square-foot mansion is most expensive Pensacola home sold in 2022

Jodi first centers the camera on her husband as he sings and dances about finding the phone before panning over to the rest of her family, including two of their kids and two of their foster kids.

The couple's third child didn't want to be in the video.

"This one's embarrassed because we're singing about finding your phone," says Jodi in the video as she tries to find where they're hiding.

The phone eventually made its way back to its owner, who posted the video on TikTok, hoping the Bugby family would see it.

“This family it's literally the cutest thing!!!! I hope they see this!,” said Michelle DeMarcus in the video caption.

Pensacola News Journal

