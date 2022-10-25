1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

Nationwide Report

The San Francisco Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning in the Sunset District.

The police were called to 24th Avenue and Santiago Street with reports of a collision. Upon arrival, the officers saw two women who were struck by a vehicle. This was amidst several other vehicles which were also part of the collision.

After calling emergency services, the officers provided medical aid. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, one of the women was declared dead and the other was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

No more information about the fatal crash was provided.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

October 25, 2022

Source: KRON 4

