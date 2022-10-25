ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Pizza vending machine opens in Southfield

A new vending machine has opened in Southfield. This one specializes in making pizzas. They could be cheese or pepperoni, or something a bit more eclectic like Detroit Coney Island and Breakfast toppings. It's located at the corner of Greenfield and 13 Mile.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other

With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'

When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

All kinds of family fall fun happening this weekend

As the cooler weather moves in, fall events will start to faze out, but this weekend there’s plenty to do for the entire family. First is a festive event that will light up downtown Ypsilanti. Hundreds are expected to flock to the city for the annual YpsiGlow. A luminary and costume parade will flow down South Washington street to kick off the festivities. Then performers, musicians and party-goers will light up North Washington while enjoying dancing, art, live performances and more. It all kicks off Friday October 28 at 6:45pm.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building

After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are 4 more adults-only ways to celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – This weekend, search for brains or cast a spell on your friends while celebrating the spookiest holiday in downtown Ann Arbor. Grab your group of ghoulfriends and zombros then stop by one of the events happening around downtown Ann Arbor. Here are four more adults-only Halloween...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture this weekend

Are you looking to get on the dance floor this weekend? Lucky for you, a Halloween event celebrating African Caribbean culture is taking place in Detroit on Saturday. Brendan Asante, founder of Jerk X Jollof, and Chef Godwin Ihentuge from Yum Village joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the celebration.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Metro Detroit goes all-in on Halloween activities with events and festivals throughout many of our communities. R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Music Hall), Friday and Saturday: It’s the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul. Relive the songs that put Aretha Franklin and Detroit on the map with a concert spectacular celebrating her legacy and unforgettable music. From “Natural Woman” to “Chain of Fools,” you’ll be dancing and singing to Aretha’s catalog of hits with a live band and some of the most accomplished singers. Three shows only. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween

ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages. Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You can take home the flavors of BBQ from this smokehouse

The big University of Michigan - Michigan State University game is this weekend, and you might be thinking about grabbing some barbecue to enjoy while watching the football game. Noah’s Smokehouse in Dearborn is a spot that’s serving up ribs, brisket, and a whole lot more, and it’s what’s on the menu for Takeout Tuesday.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn

Did you win a million dollars on the Powerball last night in Metro Detroit?. The big Powerball jackpot, worth more than $700 million during Wednesday night’s drawing, was not won by anyone -- but a smaller prize, worth $1 million, matching the five white balls, was won by a player who bought a ticket in Dearborn. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How they’re preparing drivers for winter conditions at M1 Concourse in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Winter is coming, and that means winter driving is also on the way. While the M1 Concourse in Pontiac is known for fast, performance cars -- Local 4′s Paula Tutman took us on the track for some specialized training that can help everyday drivers prepare for driving conditions when the weather changes.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Looking for a free lunch? Drake has you covered

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're craving some hot chicken, Drake's got your back.Dave's Hot Chicken is celebrating the rapper's 36th birthday by offering one free slider or tender at any of its three Metro Detroit locations:624 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy3667 E. Grand River, Howell 22208 Michigan Ave. DearbornIn order to get the free chicken, customers will have to show they follow Dave's Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok. The promotion runs between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Oct. 24.
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy