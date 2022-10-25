As the cooler weather moves in, fall events will start to faze out, but this weekend there’s plenty to do for the entire family. First is a festive event that will light up downtown Ypsilanti. Hundreds are expected to flock to the city for the annual YpsiGlow. A luminary and costume parade will flow down South Washington street to kick off the festivities. Then performers, musicians and party-goers will light up North Washington while enjoying dancing, art, live performances and more. It all kicks off Friday October 28 at 6:45pm.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO