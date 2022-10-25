The Boston Bruins are on a three-game winning streak and looking to keep that alive when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The B’s are off to a hot start this season with a 6-1 record including a perfect 5-0 at home and are sitting atop the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings come into Thursday’s matchup with a 3-1-2 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, which can be streamed for free on fuboTV. fubo offers new users a free 7-day trial (click here for details). Fans outside the Boston market can stream the game on ESPN+, which starts at just $9.99/month.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO