ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 5

Related
CBS News

Biden to speak in Philadelphia as midterm elections near

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to Democrats in Pennsylvania, with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano with more on the president's trip to the crucial swing state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Biden to cast early ballot in Delaware

President Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Mr. Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie Biden, 18, who is a first-time voter and a college student at the University of Pennsylvania. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

In New Hampshire Senate debate, Maggie Hassan and Don Bolduc clash on economy, election integrity, abortion, border

With less than two weeks to go before election day, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc went head-to-head in an afternoon debate, clashing on the economy, abortion, election integrity and the border. It comes as there has been an influx of cash in and out of the Granite State Senate race in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm campaign.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Hill

Five takeaways from the DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday squared off against former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) for the first and only time in a debate that put into stark contrast their visions for the Sunshine State little more than two weeks out from Election Day. The debate highlighted some of the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Lamont holds 11-point lead in Connecticut governor’s race: poll

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is leading Republican contender Bob Stefanowski by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill survey released Tuesday. The poll found Lamont ahead of Stefanowski 52 percent to 41 percent among very likely general election voters in the state. A separate 5 percent said they were undecided.…
CONNECTICUT STATE
WLNS

Potential delays loom overhead in Michigan midterm results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a world of instant gratification where everything is at our fingertips when it comes to the results on the eve of the midterm election, you may have to wait longer than you would like. “People should expect unofficial results will be ready within 24 hours of the polls closing on […]
MICHIGAN STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Big Island volcano showing signs of unrest, Hawaiian officials warn

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy