Biden to speak in Philadelphia as midterm elections near
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to Democrats in Pennsylvania, with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano with more on the president's trip to the crucial swing state.
Biden to cast early ballot in Delaware
President Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Mr. Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie Biden, 18, who is a first-time voter and a college student at the University of Pennsylvania. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
Belief in the Ballot | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Politicians who say the 2020 election was stolen are on the ballot this midterm election for key statewide positions. Sunday, Scott Pelley reports from Arizona on a key midterm issue that has split the GOP and America.
In New Hampshire Senate debate, Maggie Hassan and Don Bolduc clash on economy, election integrity, abortion, border
With less than two weeks to go before election day, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc went head-to-head in an afternoon debate, clashing on the economy, abortion, election integrity and the border. It comes as there has been an influx of cash in and out of the Granite State Senate race in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm campaign.
Obama stumps for Georgia Democrats Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams
Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia today to boost support for Democrats in the state. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins us with the latest from the campaign trail in Georgia.
Five takeaways from the DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday squared off against former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) for the first and only time in a debate that put into stark contrast their visions for the Sunshine State little more than two weeks out from Election Day. The debate highlighted some of the...
Lamont holds 11-point lead in Connecticut governor’s race: poll
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is leading Republican contender Bob Stefanowski by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill survey released Tuesday. The poll found Lamont ahead of Stefanowski 52 percent to 41 percent among very likely general election voters in the state. A separate 5 percent said they were undecided.…
Potential delays loom overhead in Michigan midterm results
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a world of instant gratification where everything is at our fingertips when it comes to the results on the eve of the midterm election, you may have to wait longer than you would like. “People should expect unofficial results will be ready within 24 hours of the polls closing on […]
As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
Drought disrupts "irreplaceable" Mississippi River shipping corridor
St. Louis, Missouri — The Mighty Mississippi might need a new nickname. North of Memphis, the river looks more like a desert than a river, as barge traffic up and down the crucial corridor is slowed or stranded amid a historic drought. Paul Rohde, who represents the river's shipping...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons while hunting from "sundown to sunup," wins $10,000 prize
A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state's ecology. Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, which...
Bird appears to set non-stop distance record with 8,435-mile flight from Alaska to Australia
A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday. The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the Northern Hemisphere summer...
Uvalde parents outraged over Texas DPS director's refusal to resign
Despite outrage on behalf of parents of Uvalde shooting victims, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw is ignoring calls to resign. Janet Shamlian reports.
10-year-old girl whose family fled war in Ukraine is reunited with the cat she left behind
10-year-old Agnessa Bezhenar was devastated to leave her beloved cat Arsenii behind when her family left Ukraine and moved to California. It took a village, but they were finally reunited after months apart.
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges.
Parents suing over son's death say he left behind a to-do list: "Stop taking kratom"
Dana and John Pope had never heard of kratom before their 23-year-old son, Ethan, was found dead on the kitchen floor in his apartment last December with his puppy by his side. Extracted from the leaves of a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules,...
Big Island volcano showing signs of unrest, Hawaiian officials warn
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
