1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)

The San Leandro Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 73rd Avenue and Hilmont Drive. The suspect was initially pursued in the city of Ceres but the Ceres police are refusing to explain how it started.

The suspect vehicle was later spotted in the San Leandro area . After a failed traffic stop, a pursuit began.

It ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed. He was the only person in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from the accident. The suspect was then taken into police custody.

The car crashed in an area away from structures and so no homes were affected by the accident.

October 25, 2022

Source: KRON 4

