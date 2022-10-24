Read full article on original website
Related
Thurston County sheriff candidate appealing after investigation finds he violated policy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenger in the Thurston County sheriff’s race was given a verbal warning last month after making statements about a female co-worker, according to office documents. The warning, the office’s lowest level of discipline, was accepted by Deputy Derek Sanders. He is appealing the decision....
publicola.com
PubliCola Questions: Seattle Municipal Court Candidate Nyjat Rose-Akins
Seattle Municipal Court races tend to fly under the radar at election time, buried under higher-profile campaigns for statewide and local legislative offices. Not this year. Two seats on the court are currently up for grabs (along with five other races where incumbents are uncontested) and the people running for each seat could hardly come from more different perspectives.
capitolhillseattle.com
Race for King County Prosecutor comes down to diversion vs. rolling back reforms
With its local Democratic incumbents running unopposed at the state level, the biggest political race facing Capitol Hill voters in the November 8th election just might be the one major battle where an incumbent is stepping aside. Two Democrats are on the ballot to take over for the retiring Dan...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King Co. Prosecutor candidate says crime at ‘crisis levels,’ opponent is ‘elitist’
In a race where many voters are critical of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a “catch-and-release” stage in the local criminal justice system, Federal Way Mayor and former King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jim Ferrell wants a “reset.”. His race against Leesa Manion, outgoing...
gigharbornow.org
Election profile: Randall vs. Young for state Senate
Once again, the 26th Legislative District leads the state in campaign spending. The two candidates for the district’s state Senate seat — incumbent Democrat Emily Randall of Bremerton and Republican challenger Jesse Young of Gig Harbor — are first and third statewide in fundraising among 2022 candidates for the Washington Legislature.
Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
ilovekent.net
Eleven – including 3 from Kent – arrested in connection with cartel drug trafficking
Three significant drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills are facing federal charges this week, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Two indictments charging a total of eleven defendants were unsealed late yesterday following law enforcement activity in two...
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council plans to bribe meth addicts in latest inevitable failure
Meth overdoses are surging in Seattle and King County. It’s too bad we don’t have serious leaders willing to tackle the problem. Instead, they think bribing addicts with gift cards will have them turn their lives around. Fatal meth ODs jumped from 96 in 2016 to 318 this...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Bremerton coach fired for praying on the field must be reinstated by March
BREMERTON, Wash. - A Bremerton football coach who was fired for praying on the field during games must be reinstated to his former position by March of 2023 and is entitled to "reasonable attorneys' fees" from the school, according to court documents. Joseph Kennedy's case about his firing made it...
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe
TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
publicola.com
King County is on Pace for a Record Year of Overdose Deaths
Tricia Howe, who directs an outreach program for drug users at REACH, Evergreen Treatment Services’ homeless outreach program, had firsthand experience of King County’s overdose crisis earlier this summer. In a matter of weeks, there were two overdoses outside REACH’s Belltown office. “One of our case managers...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
The Stranger
Eyebrow-Raising City Council Budget Items
On Tuesday, the City Council began discussing approximately 100 proposed amendments to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. With two more days slated for discussion, the meeting didn’t cover some of the budget season’s most hot-button issues; namely, pay cuts to human service providers, the implementation of whack gun surveillance software, and the cops practically bathing in the City’s money.
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above of Leffall's first court appearance originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022. The suspect accused of killing beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was charged Monday for the murder and other violent crimes in King County. Ashton Christopher Leffall is charged with...
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley kicked off what she’s calling her ‘New Mom in Town 2.0′ tour on Tuesday, with plans to drive across Washington state between then and Election Day. The first event hosted by the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate took place...
westseattleblog.com
Also dumped in Delridge: 9 ballots
9:04 PM: Are you still waiting for your general-election ballot? Alfred discovered nine ballots in the bushes along 26th SW, near Delridge Playfield, and sent this photo:. He wrote, “I am guessing the best thing to do is to return them to the post office for re-delivery but found the situation disturbing. Notifying you in case this is happening in other areas of West Seattle. No other mail was found, just the November election ballots.” We advised him also to contact King County Elections, which mailed ballots last Wednesday. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, they want to hear from you at 206-296-VOTE (8683). (And a reminder that you can choose to get new alerts about your ballot’s status – start the sign-up process here.)
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies looking for suspect who violently attacked, raped woman at knifepoint
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying a suspect of sexual assault earlier this month. The crime reportedly happened on Oct. 7 when the victim was walking along 82nd Ave W. and Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. and got into the suspects' car. Deputies say he drove...
Comments / 1