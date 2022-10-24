ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

publicola.com

PubliCola Questions: Seattle Municipal Court Candidate Nyjat Rose-Akins

Seattle Municipal Court races tend to fly under the radar at election time, buried under higher-profile campaigns for statewide and local legislative offices. Not this year. Two seats on the court are currently up for grabs (along with five other races where incumbents are uncontested) and the people running for each seat could hardly come from more different perspectives.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Election profile: Randall vs. Young for state Senate

Once again, the 26th Legislative District leads the state in campaign spending. The two candidates for the district’s state Senate seat — incumbent Democrat Emily Randall of Bremerton and Republican challenger Jesse Young of Gig Harbor — are first and third statewide in fundraising among 2022 candidates for the Washington Legislature.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

Eleven – including 3 from Kent – arrested in connection with cartel drug trafficking

Three significant drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills are facing federal charges this week, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Two indictments charging a total of eleven defendants were unsealed late yesterday following law enforcement activity in two...
SEATTLE, WA
Courthouse News Service

Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe

TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

King County is on Pace for a Record Year of Overdose Deaths

Tricia Howe, who directs an outreach program for drug users at REACH, Evergreen Treatment Services’ homeless outreach program, had firsthand experience of King County’s overdose crisis earlier this summer. In a matter of weeks, there were two overdoses outside REACH’s Belltown office. “One of our case managers...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Eyebrow-Raising City Council Budget Items

On Tuesday, the City Council began discussing approximately 100 proposed amendments to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. With two more days slated for discussion, the meeting didn’t cover some of the budget season’s most hot-button issues; namely, pay cuts to human service providers, the implementation of whack gun surveillance software, and the cops practically bathing in the City’s money.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Also dumped in Delridge: 9 ballots

9:04 PM: Are you still waiting for your general-election ballot? Alfred discovered nine ballots in the bushes along 26th SW, near Delridge Playfield, and sent this photo:. He wrote, “I am guessing the best thing to do is to return them to the post office for re-delivery but found the situation disturbing. Notifying you in case this is happening in other areas of West Seattle. No other mail was found, just the November election ballots.” We advised him also to contact King County Elections, which mailed ballots last Wednesday. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, they want to hear from you at 206-296-VOTE (8683). (And a reminder that you can choose to get new alerts about your ballot’s status – start the sign-up process here.)
SEATTLE, WA

