Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
“suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work…placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence”
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect was hired by the victims to perform...
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Indicted For Alleged Assault, Rape
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service has been indicted by a grand jury in Baltimore for allegedly sexually abusing his victims over the course of several months, officials announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday,...
Standoff In Bel Air Ends With Deputies Shooting Armed Man Suffering An Episode: Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputies in Harford County were forced to shoot a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he was involved in a standoff and refused to comply with demands while armed with a gun, according to authorities. William Lee Hawkins, 41, was shot and airlifted to a Maryland hospital...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
Wanted Teen Known To Police In Maryland Busted Breaking Into Cars At Dealership Twice
A Maryland teen tied to pull a fast one over members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office when he went back to the well one too many times and was caught breaking into cars parked at a Waldorf car dealership, but they were quick to dismiss his attempted subterfuge. Marcus...
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
Felon Busted Distributing Weed, Narcotics Near Lexington Park School, Church, Sheriff Says
A convicted felon in Maryland was busted by police in St. Mary's County on Wednesday morning following the investigation into the sale of drugs and marijuana near a Lexington Park school and church, according to the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Dominick NMN Mackall, 34, of Lexington Park...
Maryland Officials Issue Warning After Card Skimmers Found, $700K In SNAP Benefits Stolen
A community-wide warning has been issued about skimming devices after at least three skimming devices have been recovered in Prince George's County in the last week, authorities say. Skimming devices can be placed at point of sale terminals inside of retail stores, grocery stores, convenience stores or any location where...
Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
Co-workers spent years splitting Maryland lottery tickets. They finally won
The camaraderie among co-workers is a unique bond. For six Maryland employees, this bond revolves around the lottery. After years of playing together, the “Powerball Six” won $50,000 in the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing, according to an Oct. 26 news release from Maryland lottery officials. The “Powerball Six”...
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation was resolved Thursday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The incident was on the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, police said around 8:15 a.m. The barricade was resolved around 9:20 a.m. The circumstances of the situation were not disclosed. A Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Team was requested to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
