Clinton, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel

LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation was resolved Thursday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The incident was on the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, police said around 8:15 a.m. The barricade was resolved around 9:20 a.m. The circumstances of the situation were not disclosed. A Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Team was requested to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD

