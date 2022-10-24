Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
NBA World Comments on Pelicans, Willie Green
The NBA is taking notice of second-year coach Willie Green's work with the New Orleans Pelicans, from the coaching ranks to scouting and media circles.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Takeaways: Kevin Porter Jr. leads Rockets back in close loss at Utah
Kevin Porter Jr. (24 points, 5 assists) led the Houston Rockets back from a 19-point deficit in the second half, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure a victory in Utah on an off night by Jalen Green. The Jazz ultimately held on to win Wednesday’s game, 109-101 (box score).
Memphis Grizzlies score vs Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.
Yardbarker
Wizards' Delon Wright out indefinitely with hamstring strain
The Washington Wizards will face its first significant hurdle just as they have caught some momentum to start the season. Backup point guard Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring, the team announced Thursday. Wright’s injury occurred in the fourth quarter of...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
ESPN
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
