New Orleans, LA

Related
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs Sacramento Kings: Live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Wizards' Delon Wright out indefinitely with hamstring strain

The Washington Wizards will face its first significant hurdle just as they have caught some momentum to start the season. Backup point guard Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring, the team announced Thursday. Wright’s injury occurred in the fourth quarter of...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

