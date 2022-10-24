Read full article on original website
Man hit by at least 2 vehicles crossing McHenry Ave in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man died after being run over by two vehicles while crossing McHenry Avenue in Modesto Sunday night, police said. The Modesto Police Department said the deadly collision happened around 11 p.m. along the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue. The 31-year-old man was hit mid-block by a southbound vehicle and was hit again by a second approaching vehicle as the first one pulled over, according to police.
Modesto man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Redding on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested in the Redding area on Thursday after leading local deputies on a stolen-vehicle pursuit. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, their deputies noticed a vehicle, recently reported stolen, headed south on Eastside Road near Weaver Lumber.
Police identify 67-year-old woman killed in Merced crash
Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a crash in Merced. The woman was identified as 67-year-old Frances Palm.
Manteca man killed by pickup truck in deadly hit-and-run, police say
MANTECA, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday evening, officials said. The Manteca Police Department said the deadly hit-and-run collision happened Saturday evening around 7:20 p.m. on Northgate Drive near Tidewater Bike Path. Police said the man was on foot when he was hit by what witnesses described as a pickup truck.
Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
Manteca Police need the public's help in finding a driver involved in a collision
MANTECA — Manteca Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a collision.According to a news release from the Manteca Police Department, on Oct. 22, at roughly 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Northgate Drive near the Tidewater Bike Path.When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Daniel Yanez suffering from major injuries.Before Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, officers attempted lifesaving measures on Yanez, who was then transported to a hospital by EMS. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.The vehicle that hit Yanez, which is described as a pickup truck, fled the...
Pedestrian who died in collision on McHenry identified as Modesto man
The man who was fatally struck by two vehicles on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. Johnathan Hadley, 31, of Modesto, was walking west across McHenry, north of Roseburg Avenue, when he was hit by the southbound vehicles, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
Galt man with firearm arrested outside high school
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot. The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside. Police […]
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Hit-and-run driver strikes 6-year-old crossing the street in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) -- A six-year-old was hospitalized with major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run-driver in Castro Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near a Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant on Nunes and Castro Valley Boulevard.The driver of a white SUV hit the chld outside of the crosswalk and sped away. A nearby parent came to the child's aid and both were transported to a local hospital, according to Castro Valley CHP.There is an active search underway for the hit-and-run suspect. Meantime, authorities said the child is in stable condition.Police were asking anyone with information to call Castro Valley CHP at (510) 581-9028.
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
CHP: Drunk driver with gun found sleeping on Merced highway
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99. While […]
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
Deadly crash near I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday near southbound Interstate 5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton, according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 2:20 a.m. The driver of one car died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries. No one in the second car involved in the crash was injured.
Woman dies in roll-over along I-5 near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday along southbound I-5 near Stockton, according to CHP. The collision occurred around 2:19 a.m. near the Eight Mile Road offramp, when the woman attempted to change lanes and made contact with the front passenger side of another vehicle, according to CHP. […]
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
