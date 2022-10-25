ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

Man who was trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte sentenced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced for trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 35-year-old California resident Juan Laveaga will serve 24 years after pleading guilty in May to drug distribution charges. Laveaga was arrested in February following […]
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: People On TikTok Claim To Have Evidence Of Time Travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A once loyal fanbase is now abandoning Kanye West. A man in Florida posted a video on social media, burning multiple pairs and thousands of dollars worth of Yeezy shoes. And, Weight Watchers tweeted, “Congrats Adidas on losing 163 pounds!!!!!”. Plus, some people on TikTok...
