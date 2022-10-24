ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stonybrook.edu

SoMAS PhD Student Receives National Marine Fisheries Service-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship

Sarah Weisberg, a PhD student in Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), has been selected as a 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS)-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipient. The focus of her project, “Advancing climate-informed, ecosystem-based fisheries management through food web modeling, indicator development and risk analysis in the rapidly warming Gulf of Maine,” is to understand how human-caused climate change can alter fish distribution and abundance.
STONY BROOK, NY
SBU to Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 9

To honor our veterans, Stony Brook University will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 9, at 1 pm at the Sidney Gelber Auditorium in the Student Activities Center. A reception will follow the ceremony. Chloe Mack ’23 will be the student speaker. She is a U.S. Army...
STONY BROOK, NY

