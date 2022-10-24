Read full article on original website
Related
stonybrook.edu
SoMAS PhD Student Receives National Marine Fisheries Service-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship
Sarah Weisberg, a PhD student in Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), has been selected as a 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS)-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipient. The focus of her project, “Advancing climate-informed, ecosystem-based fisheries management through food web modeling, indicator development and risk analysis in the rapidly warming Gulf of Maine,” is to understand how human-caused climate change can alter fish distribution and abundance.
stonybrook.edu
SBU to Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 9
To honor our veterans, Stony Brook University will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 9, at 1 pm at the Sidney Gelber Auditorium in the Student Activities Center. A reception will follow the ceremony. Chloe Mack ’23 will be the student speaker. She is a U.S. Army...
stonybrook.edu
Alda Center Hosts Leading U.S. Department of Defense Researchers at Stony Brook
For three days this fall, some of the nation’s leading basic researchers were at the Stony Brook University campus for their annual conference and an introduction to science communication. Nearly 50 researchers, all part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) prestigious Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows (VBFF) program, came...
Comments / 0