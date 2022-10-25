Beginning November 1st, a portion of the West Ocean City commercial harbor parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public. It will serve as a staging area throughout the project to replace bulkhead, eight piers and one governor’s dock along with all associated bumper piles at the commercial harbor. The WOC boat ramp will still be accessible to launch and retrieve watercraft, but parking will be limited. Weather permitting – the project should be completed in mid-March.

2 DAYS AGO