Philip Grasso
2d ago
Attempted murder? These guys should be convicted and get the maximum jail sentence. No plea deals.
dsp.delaware.gov
Man Arrested for Felony Home Improvement Fraud
Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Michael Waller of Georgetown, Delaware for home improvement fraud following investigations that began earlier this summer. In June and July of 2022, State Police detectives began investigating Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of residential construction that was not completed. Detectives discovered that Waller had failed to fulfill contract agreements on two construction projects in Selbyville and Millsboro. The victims had paid Waller a significant amount of money for these projects to be completed earlier in 2022. However, Waller had stopped communicating with the victims and did not reimburse any funds.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville on Monday night. On the morning of October 25, 2022, troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a late-reported shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that on the evening of October 24, 2022, sometime between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect had fired numerous shots in the nearby area. This led to a residence and an unoccupied vehicle being struck and damaged by gunfire. The home was occupied by a 25-year-old female and 5-year-old juvenile at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in this incident.
Cape Gazette
Two charged with drug offenses following Seaford traffic stop
A Millsboro woman and a Frankford man faces drug charges following a traffic stop Oct. 24 in Seaford. Police pulled over a Nissan Sentra at 11:58 p.m. for “an extremely loud muffler” as the car traveled eastbound on Old Furnace road near Dove Road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing three roommates in Edgewood
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County woman was found guilty of setting a townhouse on fire that killed three of her roommates, and another woman.The jury found Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, guilty of arson in the first degree, four counts of felony murder, and three counts of assault in the second degree.Hodge was convicted of setting a fire to the homes on Simons Court in Edgewood on May 9, 2019.RELATED COVERAGE: 'They Were Good People' | 3 Killed In Edgewood Boarding House Fire, Multiple Others InjuredFire Marshal Issues Multiple Violations To Owner Of Edgewood Townhome Where 3 DiedShe faces a maximum penalty...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shots Fired near Bridgeville
Delaware State Police were called to Mill Park Drive in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville Tuesday morning for a shooting. Police learned the incident occurred between 11 and 11:30 Monday night when an unknown suspect fired numerous shots in the area – with a home and unoccupied vehicle being struck by gunfire. A 25 year old female and 5 year old child were in the home at the time of the shooting – no one was injured. Police have no suspect information – and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WGMD Radio
Seaford PD Investigating Shooting at Woodland Mills Apartment Complex
Seaford Police are investigating a shooting just before 8:30 Tuesday night at the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. Officers were on another call when they heard numerous gunshots and 9-1-1 indicated the location inside the complex. When Seaford and Delaware State Police arrived, they learned two 27 year old victims had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One victim is in critical condition – the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject
Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Nancy Martino, 56, of Lewes, Delaware. Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants issued by Troop 7. Martino is described as a white female, approximately 5’03” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for 6th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 58-year-old Robert Cooper of Laurel, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that occurred yesterday afternoon. On October 23, 2022, at approximately 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, located at 1023 West Stein Highway in Seaford, regarding a subject who had been reportedly drinking and driving. Troopers located a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, which was occupied by Robert Cooper. A DUI investigation ensued after troopers contacted Cooper and noticed signs of impairment. Cooper was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. Computer checks of Cooper showed that he had five prior convictions for DUI.
13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD – A 13-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery of another juvenile, a 14-year-old, in Salisbury last Friday. Police said the teen suspect displayed a gun with a green laser pointer and told the victim, and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The incident happened in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and captured a 15-year-old who attempted to flee the residence. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, but the 13-year-old suspect was not there. Three The post 13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
WMDT.com
Fatal bicycle crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Dover late last week. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Bay Road. On arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Evalene Pye, laying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to Christiana Hospital via DSP helicopter for further treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries the following day.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Jennifer Grube of Millsboro, Delaware. Grube was last seen on October 25, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Grube have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Grube is...
foxbaltimore.com
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
Death Of Man Found With 'Signs Of Obvious Trauma' Under Investigation In Maryland: State Police
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive at his home on Saturday morning in Worcester County. Salisbury resident David W. Pfeffer, 57, was found dead in his home and pronounced dead by paramedics shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to state police investigators.
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Maryland State Police investigate death of man found with trauma injuries on front lawn in Salisbury
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Worcester County after he was found unresponsive in front of his home on Saturday morning, according to authorities.First responders discovered the body of David Pfeffer, 57, in Salisbury, Maryland, when they went to investigate a report from one of Pfeffer's neighbors that he had gone into cardiac arrest, police said.They found him lying on the ground outside of his home in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road, according to authorities. EMS personnel pronounced him dead at 9:10 a.m., police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit began investigating the death of Pfeffer alongside the Worcester County Sheriff's Department after investigators found obvious signs of trauma on Pfeffer's body, according to authorities.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will examine Pfeffer's body to determine the cause and manner of his death.
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Two Teens Arrested At Cape Henlopen Football Game Friday
The Delaware State Police have arrested two teens for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen Football game, located at...
