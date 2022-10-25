ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Most Wanted Fugitive Captured

Dean Garforth (National Crime Agency) Dean Garforth, one of the most wanted men in Britain, has been taken into custody in Spain, ending a manhunt that lasted several months. Garforth was taken into custody in Costa del Sol, according to the Daily Mail, after an apprehension that included Garforth ramming into officers with an electric bicycle while trying to flee.
12 News

Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members

LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say

Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
ARIZONA STATE
straightarrownews.com

AP: Border Patrol sending migrants to ‘fake’ office buildings with no notice

According to 13 recently-arrived migrants who shared documents with The Associated Press, U.S. Border Patrol agents are sending migrants to office buildings that get no advanced notice of their arrival. Most of the migrants had no idea where they were going. Addresses on documents shown to AP included administrative offices...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

A missing toddler feared dead in a landfill with his mother as prime suspect. What happened to Quinton Simon?

Over three weeks after 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing, authorities continue what they’ve described as a gruelling search for his body. The early stages of the search for little Quinton, who vanished on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia, were marked by hopes that he would be found safe. But 13 days into the search, authorities announced that the boy is believed to be dead and buried somewhere in a Chatham County landfill. At the same juncture, police revealed his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is the “prime suspect” in the case.When she first reported Quinton missing, Ms...
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC News

Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande

New Mexico, Texas and Colorado have negotiated a proposed settlement that they say will end a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America, but the federal government and two irrigation districts that depend on the Rio Grande are objecting. New Mexico Attorney General Hector...
COLORADO STATE

