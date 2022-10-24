Read full article on original website
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Cape Gazette
Lewes fire department secures variance to build elevator, deck
Service for others is the motto of the Lewes Fire Department, the longest continuously operating volunteer fire service in Delaware. Ironically, there lies a flaw in the firehouse that prevents members from safely serving the Lewes community – and it has been a part of the building since George H.P Smith was mayor.
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford making downtown intersection changes
Intersection changes are coming to downtown Milford. The Milford Public Works Department decided in 2019 to join other municipalities and turn over operations and maintenance of its traffic signals to DelDOT. And Milford’s Public Works director Mike Svaby says that requires upgrading those intersections. “What an upgrade means in...
Cape Gazette
Project to remove canal embankments begins again in Lewes
After a pause for the spring and summer fisheries season, a Delaware Department of Transportation contractor is back at work to remove the bridge structure from the banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal at the former location of the Lewes railroad swing bridge. The historic structure was removed from the site Feb. 15 and relocated to a permanent historical display area at the end of American Legion Road.
The Dispatch
Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee
BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before it was implemented.
WBOC
Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End
SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Council revises affordable rental ordinance in bid to tackle housing shortage
Sussex County Council voted last week to offer new incentives for developers to build denser affordable housing as the county’s housing shortage deepens. A 2019 study by Housing Alliance Delaware found that a person earning minimum wage would have to work nearly 100 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Sussex County. Given the increasing demand for housing created by an influx of higher-income residents, the county's workforce — the largest share of whom work in lower-paid industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing — the council sought a way to increase the availability of affordable rentals near existing workplaces.
WGMD Radio
Wicomico County School District Community Forums Set
Wicomico Superintendent of Schools Dr. Micah Stauffer will hold four Community Forums in November. The public is invited to come and be part of any of the forums which will include presentations and conversations about public education in Wicomico County. Already Dr. Stauffer has met with school officials and is currently meeting with student leaders at the district’s high school. At each forum, Dr. Stauffer will share information on school system data, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Superintendent’s Entry Plan and principled leadership. Each forum is a chance for the public to give input and ask questions.
attractionmag.com
Plans For New Regional Medical Center
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
chestertownspy.org
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean
It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
The Dispatch
Offshore Fishing Concerns Mount Over Proposed Speed Change; NOAA Planning Restriction To Protect Right Whales
OCEAN CITY — A proposed rule change to save endangered North Atlantic right whales could severely impact the local fishing industry. In an effort to save endangered North Atlantic right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed a 10-knot speed restriction for recreational and commercial vessels over 35 feet in length, down from the current 65 feet. The proposed rule change would expand the go-slow zones to include virtually the entire east coast, including a 90-mile radius, and extend the zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
Cape Gazette
Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1
Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
The Dispatch
Pines Board Considers Forensic Audit Of 2022 Election
OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines will seek a committee’s help to investigate voting discrepancies before hiring a firm to complete a forensic audit of the 2022 board election. The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors had before them last Thursday a motion to authorize a forensic...
WGMD Radio
WGMD Fishing Report 10-27-22
With small craft advisories up on Thursday to the best of my knowledge, no boats went out of Indian River or Lewes. If the marine forecast holds up it looks like no one will be fishing the ocean through Monday as seas are going to be 6 to 7 feet and winds are going to be northeast with gusts at 20 to 30 knots.
Cape Gazette
Major changes coming for Grotto Pizza corporate office
Located off Route 1 outside Rehoboth Beach, the corporate office for Grotto Pizza is a drab, one-story stucco building. That likely won’t be the case 18 months from now. Grotto Pizza Vice President Jeff Gosnear said Oct. 24 the company will be demolishing the office building and, in its place, constructing a three-story, mixed-use building. The corporate office will be on the first floor, with eight one-bedroom apartments on the second floor and four two-bedroom apartments on the third floor, he said.
Cape Gazette
The Parker Group to open downtown Milford office
The Parker Group, a local real estate company, recently announced it will be expanding its footprint with a new office in Milford. The group will occupy the first-floor retail space of the iconic Pikus Building, located at the corner of North Walnut and Northwest Front streets in historic downtown Milford.
Cape Gazette
Day trips to Rehoboth Beach haven’t always been easy
With a road and bridge system connecting a number of major cities just hours away, it’s hard now to remember that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. At one point, said Rehoboth Beach Museum volunteer David McDonald, visitors had to take a horse-drawn carriage, train, car, ferry or some combination of them all to visit the seaside resort.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
