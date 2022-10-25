Read full article on original website
Texas man arrested for allegedly firing gun at Toyota headquarters, spreading nails in Dallas area: police
A Texas man who police believe may have spread hundreds of nails on roads in the Dallas area was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Toyota Headquarters in Plano on Saturday, police said. Kevin Genter, 45, was arrested Monday and charged with deadly conduct related to the shooting.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: ‘Help me’
Police in Arkansas are searching for a man who might be missing after posting to Facebook on Tuesday that he was “[just] kidnapped.”. Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Mayfield told Fox 24 that he isn’t sure if the Facebook post from Fredrick Gamble, 26, is legitimate, and said that his department is investigating the possible kidnapping.
Nevada divers find sixth set of skeletal remains since May in drying Lake Mead
Divers found more skeletal remains in a severely dry Lake Mead near Las Vegas, authorities announced Tuesday. A Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NRA) diver found “what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area” on Oct. 17, the Lake Mead National Park Service (NPS) said in an email.
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
High Capacity Magazine Buyback Events Set for Delaware Residents
Buyback dates have been set for Delawareans to receive fair market compensation for any gun magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement. The Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed by Governor Carney in June – it makes the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The program is for Delaware residents only – and is only for individuals – not wholesale, retail, manufacturers and distributor business entities.
DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits
DHSS will issue emergency benefits for October to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Oct. 27. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, Oct. 27.
WOC Harbor Commercial Parking Lot Renovation to Begin Nov 1
Beginning November 1st, a portion of the West Ocean City commercial harbor parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public. It will serve as a staging area throughout the project to replace bulkhead, eight piers and one governor’s dock along with all associated bumper piles at the commercial harbor. The WOC boat ramp will still be accessible to launch and retrieve watercraft, but parking will be limited. Weather permitting – the project should be completed in mid-March.
