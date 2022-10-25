ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Police Finds Remains of Missing Ivy League Student

The 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing earlier this month has been found dead on campus, according to a local prosecutor’s office. Misrach Ewunetie was found Thursday around 1 PM behind a tennis court on campus grounds. The last time anyone saw her, she was heading to her dorm room in the early morning hours of October 14 – six days before her remains were found. Her roommate said Ewunetie could not be found when she returned to the dorm room about an hour and a half later.
PRINCETON, NJ
Malibu school board is ordered to pay $45 MILLION to family of autistic 8-year-old twins who were routinely restrained and abused by school aid who put hand sanitizer on their cuts as punishment

A Malibu school district is ordered to pay $45 million to a family of autistic twins who were routinely abused by a school aid. Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Charles and Nadine Wong and their now 12-year-old sons on October 20 after the couple alleged the boys were physically abused as second graders at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School by instructional aid Galit Gottlieb.
MALIBU, CA

