Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
Police Identify Woman Killed Outside an East St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a shooting outside of an east St. Cloud business this week. She has been identified as 28-year-old Nicole Hammond of St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department was called to Dubow Textile around 7:00 a.m....
The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
WOW! 50+ Halloween Happenings In Central Minnesota From A-Z!
First off, before I dive into the Halloween events that appear to be happening around Central Minnesota, I need to give kudos where kudos are due. Bravo, high-five, job well done, gold star, and all the praise I can think to give to Laura on thrifty Minnesota for compiling a list of not just a few towns in Minnesota's, but pretty much ALL the towns in Minnesota.
knsiradio.com
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
Update on the Progress of the Great River Children’s Museum
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud recently hit a significant milestone. Executive Director Cassie Miles says they just surpassed their halfway goal in fundraising, with just under $6 million left to raise. We just passed $8.2 million in pledges and we're very...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Was Your Vehicle Covered In A Dirty Film After The Rain Minnesota Got Sunday? Here’s Why
After an unseasonably warm weekend across the region, a round of thunderstorms swept through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Usually, rain will wash a lot of dirt and grime off your vehicle. This round of rain did the opposite for many. So, even if you went to bed last...
KIMT
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
College Students Help St. Joseph Residents Do House and Yard Work
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Some central Minnesota college students donated their time to people in their community this weekend. The LaPlayette Bar teamed up with 40 College of St. Benedict and St. John's University students to help St. Joseph residents with various house or yard work such as cleanup and painting on Sunday afternoon.
Downtown St. Cloud’s Whit Gallery Set to Close in December
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An art gallery in downtown St. Cloud will soon be closing its doors. The Whit Gallery is set to close on December 15th. The gallery opened on St. Germain Street in April 2021 and has provided space for various arts programming, exhibitions, and events in the community.
Filthy Vehicle this Morning? Here’s Why
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Are you among the many Minnesotans who went outside Monday morning to find your vehicle was more dirty and dusty than usual?. Here's the explanation from the Minnesota Climatology Office. They say dust from the drought across Kansas and Nebraska was brought northeastward on strong winds on Sunday.
Where Are They Now?: Lorie Line
The pianist kicks off “An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line” the day after Thanksgiving The post Where Are They Now?: Lorie Line appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Minnesota weather: More powerful, storm-oriented jet stream next week?
The jet stream gets more interesting next week. We at least see a more powerful, a more stormy-oriented jet stream late next week. But remember, we saw that last weekend and it didn't amount to much. We're definitely in that wait-and-see, believe it when you see it mode. But another storm system potentially shaping up for late next week.
It’s Looking Like A Nice Stretch of Weather for Halloween Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Near normal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday before a warming trend brings back above normal temperatures for the rest of the month into early November. Not summer-like temperatures like last weekend, but quite warm for late October. Here in St. Cloud, the normal high for this time...
Charges: St. Cloud Man Shot Woman Over Rebuffed Romantic Advances
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been formally charged with murder after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business Monday morning. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. Court records show Carpenter shot 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after...
