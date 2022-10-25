ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County K9 dies

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
151 arrested during statewide warrant sweep

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 151 wanted offenders across the state were arrested mid-October, during a multi-agency operation, led by the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). The one-week long warrant sweeps, dubbed "Operation SC Sweep," focused on arresting wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang...
University of South Carolina nixes 'of' in new branding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The University of South Carolina is switching things up again. Instead of "UofSC," the university announced Wednesday it will move forward with a throwback: "USC." The "UofSC" name was adopted in 2019. The university will also keep its tree-and-gates as the official academic logo, but...
