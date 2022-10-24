ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Questions About the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period to Answer Right Now

 2 days ago

(BPT) - One of the most important times for healthcare coverage — and most dreaded — is upon us: the Medicare Annual Enrollment period. It starts October 15 and runs through December 7. A recent poll conducted for ClearMatch™ Medicare, a brand dedicated to helping “de-complexify” Medicare, found that

  • 58% of Medicare members don’t look forward to reviewing their Medicare plan, and
  • 23% find reviewing their plan as delightful as having a colonoscopy! (There’s an advertisement for shopping if we ever heard one!)

For folks on Medicare, it can be a confusing time, but it doesn’t have to be that way! Here are four of the most asked questions (and answers!):

1. How do you get money back every month?

We’ve all seen the TV ads: the football players and former sit-com stars, the red, white and blue and official-sounding voice-overs. But, really, can you get $100 or even more added back to your Social Security check monthly? Answer: it’s a big “maybe.”

ClearMatch™ Medicare analyzed hundreds of thousands of Medicare Advantage members in 2022, and about 1% received $100 or more added back to their monthly checks. Approximately 24% did receive some money, though, and the average was about $43. This benefit, AKA the “give back,” AKA the “Premium Reduction,” depends on your zip code. And it’s great to get money back, but choosing a Medicare Advantage plan based solely on the availability of the “give back” may mean you miss out on some other appealing benefits. Want to check your options? A ClearMatch™ Medicare insurance agent who’s knowledgeable about your region will check for you, no strings attached. Just the truth.

2. Why should you care about the Annual Enrollment Period?

If you’re not celebrating your 65th birthday this year, or already enrolled in Medicare, for most people, the “AEP” is the only time of year when you can change your plan. Since it’s not quite as fun as eating birthday cake, here are the reasons why you should even consider changing:

  • You’ve changed. Ask yourself some questions. Did your health change? Did you start a new prescription? Did you get a new doctor? Did your favorite doctor stop accepting your insurance? Did you move? Do you plan to travel more (or less) in 2023 than you did in 2022? If you answered yes to any one of these questions, there might be a Medicare Advantage plan that suits you better.
  • Plans change. Some plans have added benefits for next year (like more dental benefits, or telehealth, or others) and some have lowered their premiums. If you’re curious, you might want to check.

Want an honest, straightforward review? A ClearMatch™ Medicare agent will review your current plan, ask for and assess your current needs, and share your options. If your current plan meets your needs just fine, ClearMatch™ will say so.

3. How can I trust an agent will help me make the best decision for my healthcare?

The truth: a broker receives commission from an insurance company when you enroll in a plan. That’s why they can provide you service at no charge. However, ClearMatch™ Medicare does not alter recommendations based on commission (it’s against their mission). And, since they get commission only if you stay in the plan they recommend, they only win if you’re happy.

4. Can’t I just work with my carrier directly and get it cheaper?

An easy answer. NO. Medicare insurance is not like hotels or airlines. The individual plans and their prices — by law — must be consistent across brokers and insurance companies. If ClearMatch™ offers a plan from an insurance company, it will be the same plan and pricing, regardless of how you enroll. From time to time, ClearMatch™ might not work with a particular insurance company, and they’ll tell you so. If you’re interested in that provider, they’ll even show you how to shop there. The benefit of dealing with ClearMatch™ Medicare is that their agents care, provide open and honest information, commit to listening to your needs, suggest a wide variety of solutions, and make sure you are satisfied.

To learn more about ClearMatch™ Medicare, call 1-888-921-1287, Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., or visit ClearMatchMedicare.com, open 24-7.

WacoTrib.com

Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
Raleigh News & Observer

Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.

Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
Retirement Daily

The 2023 Medicare Annual Election Period

The annual election period for Medicare (AEP) began on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 7. This is a time where people can make changes to their Medicare plan depending on what type of coverage they have now and these changes will go into effect on Jan. 1.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out for millions today

Select Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive their monthly retirement payments, worth up to $4,194 per check, today. The amount of the checks for recipients is dependent on various factors. To get the maximum payment of $4,194, a person must have retired at 70, while people who retired at 67 can receive a maximum check of $3,345, and those who retired at 62 are able to get as much as $2,364 per month, per the Social Security Administration.
CNET

One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When

Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
CNET

Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost

If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Second check in double monthly payment worth $1,682 to be sent today

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive the second half of their payments this month, totaling the money given to them for September to $1,682. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday. Additionally, eligible couples will be given a second payment of $1,261, while essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive a second payment of $421, according to the Social Security Administration.
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment Schedule for November 2022

Whether you're new to receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you're likely wondering when you'll get your November payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and when exactly you first started receiving the SSDI money. It follows...
seniorresource.com

2023 Medicare Premiums and What to Expect

Every year the Medicare and You Handbook is printed and mailed out before the first of October to all Medicare beneficiaries to help guide them with Annual Enrollment (which goes from October 15 until December 7). The handbook states that at the time of printing, premiums and deductible amounts for Medicare Parts A, B, and D were not available.
Surprise Independent

Three Ways A Medicare Advantage Fitness Plan Could Help Reduce Your Health Risks

(NAPSI)—Have you heard the saying, “Movement is medicine?” Countless studies have shown that physical activity can help reduce the risks of serious health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, back and neck pain, some types of cancer, and even falls. That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults aged 65 and older participate in 150 minutes of physical activity a week. This includes aerobic, strength, and balance activities.
Surprise Independent

Supporting Clarity In Health Plan Selection

(NAPSI)—While the open enrollment experience may be virtual, in-person, or a mix of both this year, it remains important that employers are prepared to help get employees and their families in the best shape possible for a healthy financial future. The Problem. According to the experts at HSA Bank,...
Surprise Independent

Millennials: Help boost your financial health this open enrollment with benefits

(BPT) - Millennial workers are struggling with financial anxiety more than other generations, according to MetLife’s 2022 Open Enrollment survey. As U.S. economic challenges persist, more than half (55%) of millennial workers admit they will soon be at a “breaking point” with their finances. While the economic landscape has impacted all age groups, only 31% of Gen X and 29% of Boomer employees expressed similar financial woes.
American Council on Science and Health

Every Picture Tells a Story: Medicare Advantage

Medicare, Parts A and B, provide coverage to the eligible, those over 65, and those who qualify because of a specific illness, like end-stage renal disease or due to income limitations, with coverage for hospitalization and physician care. In exchange, those beneficiaries pay monthly premiums and certain out-of-pocket costs. Medicare...
