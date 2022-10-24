Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a shooting outside of an east St. Cloud business this week. She has been identified as 28-year-old Nicole Hammond of St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department was called to Dubow Textile around 7:00 a.m....
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been formally charged with murder after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business Monday morning. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. Court records show Carpenter shot 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after...
Every year there is a wave of restaurant who announced they are either closing or opening. Here is a list of the restaurants that have closed in 2022.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can learn about all the St. Cloud city departments this Saturday with the next installment of St. Cloud 101. Mayor Dave Kleis says this is the 4th time the city has hosted the event and this year it will be at City Hall from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two women are running for an open seat in House District 14A. The seat is currently held by Republican Tama Theis who is running this year for a Senate seat. Republican Bernie Perryman is up against Democrat Tami Calhoun. Perryman is running for office for...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the St. Cloud Area School District is responding to a social media rumor that spread Thursday morning. We became aware of a rumor circulating on social media about an alleged threat at Tech High School today. Our administration is partnering closely with law enforcement, and the St. Cloud Police Department has determined there is no credible threat to student or staff safety.
How many times have you been approaching a roundabout already cussing under your breath, knowing it was not going to be easy to navigate because there always seems to be someone who appears to be driving through one for the first time. All of a sudden your great day has you seething because more times than not, someone doesn't know how to correctly use a roundabout.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Concrete repair work on Division Street will prompt some intermittent lane closures between St. Cloud and Waite Park Tuesday. Crews will be working between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue in St. Cloud. Flaggers will be on hand directing traffic, but drivers should...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There has been a renewed interest in downtown St. Cloud in recent months. St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Julie Lunning says at least four new businesses are in the early stages of moving into the downtown. I can't provide the specifics, but just...
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
Minnesota is getting it's first Smash Park Entertainment center. If you are unfamiliar with Smash Park, it's pretty cool. It's comprised of several areas of entertainment from Pickleball courts- both indoor and outdoor, private Karaoke (not quite sure what that is... go somewhere to sing where no one hears you?) restaurants, party spaces and more. On their website they say that it can be a different experience each time you go there.
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
First off, before I dive into the Halloween events that appear to be happening around Central Minnesota, I need to give kudos where kudos are due. Bravo, high-five, job well done, gold star, and all the praise I can think to give to Laura on thrifty Minnesota for compiling a list of not just a few towns in Minnesota's, but pretty much ALL the towns in Minnesota.
OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The American Legion Fall Conference is in St. Cloud this week. Over 500 people will attend the conference Thursday through Saturday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. American Legion of Minnesota Communication Director Tim Engstrom says this is the first year of a five-year...
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to his role in the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to court documents, 40-year-old Abdul Abubakar Ali admitted that from December 2020 through January 2022, he knowingly...
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Halloween weekend is going to be a busy one, and if you're looking for a fun event to do with the whole family, the St. Cloud YMCA has you covered. Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th they are hosting a Floating Pumpkin Patch event:. We’re taking the hunt for...
