Saint Cloud, MN

The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud Superintendent Responds to Social Media Rumors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the St. Cloud Area School District is responding to a social media rumor that spread Thursday morning. We became aware of a rumor circulating on social media about an alleged threat at Tech High School today. Our administration is partnering closely with law enforcement, and the St. Cloud Police Department has determined there is no credible threat to student or staff safety.
Lane Closures Planned on Division Street in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Concrete repair work on Division Street will prompt some intermittent lane closures between St. Cloud and Waite Park Tuesday. Crews will be working between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue in St. Cloud. Flaggers will be on hand directing traffic, but drivers should...
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night

The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
Smash Park Location Planned Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud

Minnesota is getting it's first Smash Park Entertainment center. If you are unfamiliar with Smash Park, it's pretty cool. It's comprised of several areas of entertainment from Pickleball courts- both indoor and outdoor, private Karaoke (not quite sure what that is... go somewhere to sing where no one hears you?) restaurants, party spaces and more. On their website they say that it can be a different experience each time you go there.
WOW! 50+ Halloween Happenings In Central Minnesota From A-Z!

First off, before I dive into the Halloween events that appear to be happening around Central Minnesota, I need to give kudos where kudos are due. Bravo, high-five, job well done, gold star, and all the praise I can think to give to Laura on thrifty Minnesota for compiling a list of not just a few towns in Minnesota's, but pretty much ALL the towns in Minnesota.
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States

OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
Legion Meets In St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The American Legion Fall Conference is in St. Cloud this week. Over 500 people will attend the conference Thursday through Saturday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. American Legion of Minnesota Communication Director Tim Engstrom says this is the first year of a five-year...
