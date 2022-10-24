Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Best Medvedev impression of all time by Zsombor Piros
Daniil Medvedev plays like an 'octopus' according to many and Zsombor tried to do an impression of that making many laugh. The Hungarian player likes Medvedev and he tried to imitate the rather unique way he plays tennis. Many have talked about the way Medvedev plays as something unorthodox and not advisable but he made it work with his tremendous work ethic and passion for winning.
Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"
Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
"Rafa is competitive wherever he is" - Moya on Nadal's end of 2022
Rafael Nadal's recent circumstances led to him having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios that put the rest of his season in doubt. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was then defeated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open after being shocked by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters. After playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring, Rafael Nadal later withdrew also from the Laver Cup. Moreover, following the birth of his first son, his continued involvement in 2022 was uncertain.
Road to the WTA Finals: Daria Kasatkina
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together
They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
“I trust Simona Halep 100%. Together, we will fight to prove the truth” – Mouratoglou
Patrick Mouratolgou (co-founder of Tennis Majors) who has been coaching Simona Halep since April this year, has issued a statement in support of the former world No 1 calling the Romanian a ‘model of integrity’ and reiterating that he trusts her 100%. Last week, Halep announced that she...
Format, Dates, Cities: Everything you always wanted to know about the United Cup (but never had the time to find out)
Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer of Switzerland, and Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the Hopman Cup in 2019 Image Credit: Imago / Panoramic. The United Cup is a new mixed team event, a joint ATP-WTA competition involving 18 countries at the beginning of each year.
"Federer more influence, Djokovic better results" - Bedene talks GOAT Race
Aljaz Bedene played against both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and he has a very clear view on who is better in what regard. Federer and Djokovic are two of the three greatest tennis players in history. In the tennis world, there is widespread agreement on that, yet there is intense disagreement over which of the three is the best. After having the opportunity to compete against both, Bedene has his own opinions.
Rune on a roll, beats de Minaur to reach Basel second round
Dane Holger Rune reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday afternoon. De Minaur was also the man Rune beat on Saturday in the Stockholm semi-final. Rune, ranked No...
Defending champions, Tickets, schedule: Everything you wanted to know about the 2023 US Open (but never had the time to find out)
The US Open is held in New York City, in the borough of Queens, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The venue has 22 courts, including Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. The exact location of the tournament is:. USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Wawrinka keeps home hope alive in Basel with three-set win over Nakashima
Swiss Stan Wawrinka edged out American Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, next. He is up to 151 in the...
“I felt so many good emotions that I was like ‘Wow, I’m actually a sensitive person” – Medvedev
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has played hundreds of tournaments in his career. But this week’s Erste Bank Open in Vienna will be his first as a father. Medvedev and his wife Daria welcomed their daughter earlier this month even as the tennis world was unaware that the Russian was on his way to becoming a parent.
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna
American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
Evans crushes Khachanov, advances to Vienna quarter-finals
Daniel Evans advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by winning against Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Evans, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Daniel...
Swiss Indoors: Rinderknech reaches quarter-finals
French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech beat Slovak Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday evening. Rinderknech, ranked No 51, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and French qualifier Ugo Humbert next.
Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round
French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
Swiss Indoors: Molcan reaches second round
Slovak Alex Molcan reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out American Mackenzie McDonald 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday afternoon. Molcan, ranked No 46, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR 2.276.105,...
Abierto Tampico: Osorio books spot in quarter-finals
Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 7 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Abierto Tampico by beating Eva Vedder 6-3, 6-2 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Wednesday evening. Osorio, ranked No 86, will face the winner of the match between Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Czech Marie Bouzkova, the...
