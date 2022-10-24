ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WOMI Owensboro

Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall

There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
Evansville, Indiana’s First Vegan Restaurant is Set to Close Forever in One Week

Cauliflower can be turned into just about anything. You know, like rice, pasta, or pizza crust. Unfortunately, it cannot be turned into money. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery opened on Evansville's West Side a couple of years ago. In July of 2022, Kelsey and Jake Smith became the new owners, but they have encountered increasing food costs and some other issues that came with the business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro Health Offers Free Pregnancy Wellness Class for New Parents

Having a baby and becoming a new parent can be daunting. Luckily, Owensboro Health's new Pregnancy Wellness Class is a great way to learn about how to navigate pregnancy. In this free class, you'll meet with wellness experts who will guide you and teach you about pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting, to give you the tools to be the best parent you can be. Here's how to register.
OWENSBORO, KY
Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for New Home After Former Owner Passed Away

Our pet of the week hits the mark - his name is BULLSEYE, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. BULLSEYE is a one and a half year old Pointer mix who was originally a surrender at one of ITV's partner shelters. BULLSEYE got adopted a few months ago, but unfortunately, his owner recently passed away - so now BULLSEYE needs a new home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms

October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
OWENSBORO, KY
Shy Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Someone Special to Rescue Him [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m a Guppy–a one-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at the VHS! Clocking in at 176 days, I’m currently one of our longest-dog residents here. I know what you're thinking, “Guppy, what’s the hold-up? You are so cute and charming!” Well, here’s the scoop: I’m nervous around strangers and need someone patient and dog-savvy. Also, not a fan of cats and am unsure of how to handle myself around children. If those things aren’t a dealbreaker, then I’m the perfect pup for you! I’m gentle while taking treats, love to go on car rides, and am very loving with the people I’ve come to know! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, vaccinations, AND heartworm treatment.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky.

