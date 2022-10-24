Read full article on original website
When are Southern Indiana Official Trick or Treat Days and Times 2022?
Back in my day, we would trick or treat as many days as we could. That sometimes meant going to public events or making Halloween last at least two nights. Halloween is on a Monday this year, so I'm sure that we will see little ninjas and princesses in neighborhoods on Sunday, and maybe even Saturday.
Southern Indiana Skeleton Crew Halloween Display is Back and Changes Scenes Daily
Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman live in a cute neighborhood on Lombard Ave. between Bellemeade and Washington Ave in Evansville. It's a popular area for runners and walkers, so they decided to give them something to smile at. Ann is a big fan of Halloween, so she pulled the skeletons out of the closet, and went to work. And that is how the Skeleton Crew was born.
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
Halloween Costumes that Say You’re From Indiana, Without Saying You’re From Indiana
If you are all out of ideas for Halloween 2022, I invite you to take a scroll through these costumes that shout, 'Hey, I'm a Hoosier'!. Ok, the Donnie Baseball costume screams Evansville, Indiana if you are from here. Otherwise, people might think you're just dressed as a baseball player.
Don’t Forget About Downtown Owensboro’s Trail of Treats This Thursday
This year I've seen a lot of events advertised as being "back" in 2022 or "returning" for 2022. I keep forgetting how much stuff got canceled the last couple of years because of COVID-19. Then again, who wants to remember the pandemic, right? But absence does make the heart grow...
Inspiring Indiana Teen to Host Benefit Concert for Aurora Evansville
Sophie was only 12 years old when she decided to start fundraising to help the homeless in our community. She raised money for Aurora by playing music on her Facebook page, Spreading Kindness with Sophie. Now, she's a whole year older, and she is taking her fundraising efforts to the next level.
Enjoy Spooky, Safe, Family Fun at Downtown Evansville’s Trunk or Treat Car Show on Saturday
Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (Downtown Evansville) have organized another super fun event for the whole family - it's the return of one of our favorite new events from last year, and it involves costumes, cars, and prizes!. The 2nd annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or...
Reserving a Shelter at One of Owensboro’s Parks Just Got Much Easier
Owensboro Parks and Recreation is about to make reserving a a shelter in one of our city parks much easier. Starting on Monday, November 7th, you'll be able to reserve a shelter for your 2023 event ONLINE!. Historically, reservations for one of Owensboro's six park shelters have been taken in...
Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall
There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
Evansville’s Cat Cafe Temporarily Closes Kitty Lounge Due to Feline Illness
Evansville's cat cafe is home to several adoptable cats from the Vanderburgh Humane Society, but cafe owners say the cat lounge is temporarily closed after an outbreak of illness among the cat population in the cafe. Temporarily Closing the Cat Lounge. Out of an abundance of caution, River Kitty Cat...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
Evansville’s Young & Established Partners with Ivy Tech to Teach Life Skills to Area Youth
Evansville's Young & Established is at it once again, leading the charge on educating, encouraging, and empowering area youth, and this time they have partnered with Ivy Tech Community College. Culinary Creations. Ivy Tech Community College, located on North First Avenue in Evansville, is home to a fully furnished, industrial...
Evansville, Indiana’s First Vegan Restaurant is Set to Close Forever in One Week
Cauliflower can be turned into just about anything. You know, like rice, pasta, or pizza crust. Unfortunately, it cannot be turned into money. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery opened on Evansville's West Side a couple of years ago. In July of 2022, Kelsey and Jake Smith became the new owners, but they have encountered increasing food costs and some other issues that came with the business.
Owensboro Health Offers Free Pregnancy Wellness Class for New Parents
Having a baby and becoming a new parent can be daunting. Luckily, Owensboro Health's new Pregnancy Wellness Class is a great way to learn about how to navigate pregnancy. In this free class, you'll meet with wellness experts who will guide you and teach you about pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting, to give you the tools to be the best parent you can be. Here's how to register.
Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for New Home After Former Owner Passed Away
Our pet of the week hits the mark - his name is BULLSEYE, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. BULLSEYE is a one and a half year old Pointer mix who was originally a surrender at one of ITV's partner shelters. BULLSEYE got adopted a few months ago, but unfortunately, his owner recently passed away - so now BULLSEYE needs a new home.
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
What’s That Nasty Smell in My Sinus Cavity? A Kentucky Doctor Explains.
I have a sinus infection. I feel fine, by the way. I am not congested. My head doesn't hurt. I don't have any drainage issues going on. I'm perfectly okay except for this REALLY gross smell all up in my nose and head. I feel like I can smell my brain.
Shy Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Someone Special to Rescue Him [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m a Guppy–a one-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at the VHS! Clocking in at 176 days, I’m currently one of our longest-dog residents here. I know what you're thinking, “Guppy, what’s the hold-up? You are so cute and charming!” Well, here’s the scoop: I’m nervous around strangers and need someone patient and dog-savvy. Also, not a fan of cats and am unsure of how to handle myself around children. If those things aren’t a dealbreaker, then I’m the perfect pup for you! I’m gentle while taking treats, love to go on car rides, and am very loving with the people I’ve come to know! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, vaccinations, AND heartworm treatment.
How to Make a Delicious, Easy and Kentucky Proud Apple Spinach Salad
When life gives you apples, made something delicious. That's exactly what we're doing today in our What's Cookin'? segment. Katy Alexander, from the UK Cooperative Extension in Daviess County, is sharing a Fall-inspired recipe for Apple Spinach Salad. Here's how to make it!. APPLE SPINACH SALAD. 1 (10-ounce) bag baby...
