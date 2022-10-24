Read full article on original website
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
Nebraska deer hunters reminded to follow four key safety rules
The November firearm deer season is quickly approaching, and hunters are reminded to follow the four primary rules of firearm safety:. Always point the muzzle of your firearm in a safe direction;. Be sure of your target, what is in front of it, and what is beyond it; and. Keep...
Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Ceremony to honor first responders, farmers who fought wildfires. On Tuesday, a recognition ceremony will publicly thank the firefighters and farmers who helped extinguish Sunday's wildfires. H.S. Volleyball Highlights (Mon, Oct. 24) Updated: 14 hours...
A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
Nebraska Board of Education candidates focus on teacher shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The races for seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education are heating up, and one key issue for candidates is the teacher shortage. Both Republican and Democratic candidates for the officially nonpartisan board are discussing the issue, and most agree that communication between the board and teachers needs improvement.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
PAC forms to fight Nebraska Board of Education candidates it calls ‘extremists’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Trust Nebraska Teachers, a new political action committee, is fighting against candidates for the State Board of Education whom they deem “extremists.”. The PAC says it wants to educate voters about the “harmful, extreme positions” of candidates Kirk Penner, Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and...
Nebraska Republican Don Bacon seeks fourth congressional term
OMAHA, Neb. — It's one of the races that could shape the future of congress: Nebraska's 2nd District. It's Nebraska's only congressional district that's voted for a Democrat in the last 40 years, although it's only happened four times. Democrat Peter Hoagland served from 1989 to 1995 and Democrat Brad Ashford served from 2015 to 2017.
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control.
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Nebraska's Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Scott Zimmerman
OMAHA, Neb. — He's the third party candidate on the ballot for Nebraska governor you might not have heard much about--Scott Zimmerman. The 48-year-old certified school teacher is running as a Libertarian. He describes himself as unscripted and non-political. "I'm tired of politics as usual. I'm tired of the...
Donations to the Nebraska GOP fall sharply after contentious convention
Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nose-dived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment. Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission, averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts across Nebraska and five other states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Lancaster County on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
