Pentagon Report Warns Kim Jong Un Leadership Won't Survive if He Uses Nukes
Amid a series of escalations across the Korean Peninsula, the first new U.S. military strategy released under President Joe Biden has warned North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un that his government would not "survive" in the event that he used a nuclear weapon. The Pentagon jointly released on Thursday...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Intruder beat Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers. The speaker was in Washington, where...
Elon Musk news: Twitter's new boss rules out immediate Trump return after ex-president celebrates takeover
The Elon Musk era at Twitter has officially begun.On Friday, a day after reportedly firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde, the billionaire revealed that banned accounts like that of former president Donald Trump would not immediately be reinstated.He said the social media company would be setting up a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to consider which accounts to allow back.Earlier Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his...
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Latina voter tells WaPo she’s lost faith in Democrats to handle education: All ‘politics and not about kids’
Ex-Democratic Latina voters told The Washington Post they were now voting Republican because the party better represented their values and priorities. Valeria Gurr, who emigrated from Chile more than a decade ago, was once a registered Democrat but is voting Republican in November. The Post reported she had "lost faith" in the Democratic Party to lead on one of her top issues: education.
Russia asks UN Security Council to investigate U.S. for developing biological weapons in Ukraine
Russia has asked the United Nations Security Council to investigate U.S. involvement in the alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry has reported. "Russia had no choice but to submit a complaint to the president of the UN Security Council to request the launch of an...
White House officials thought they'd struck a secret oil deal with Saudi Arabia only for Biden to be humiliated when the kingdom abandoned it: NYT
Aides to President Joe Biden were enraged when Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman abandoned a secret deal they believed they'd struck to boost oil production, The New York Times reported. Citing US and Middle Eastern officials, the newspaper said Biden aides believed they'd reached an agreement with the...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents
LIVE – Updated at 12:40. A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular. The...
Defiant Iranians hit streets again to protest 'brutal' crackdown
Iranians took to the streets around the country again on Friday to protest against the killings of youths in a widely documented crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. The demonstrations came despite a crackdown that the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said Friday had killed at least 160 protesters, an increase of 19 since its last toll on Tuesday, and including more than two dozen children.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin rails against ‘west’ in latest speech; Kyiv faces longer and stricter blackouts after attacks
LIVE – Updated at 18:58. Russian president addresses Valdai discussion club; Ukrainian capital to face more power outages after energy supplies hit. The time in Kyiv is 9pm. Here is a brief round-up of the day’s top stories:. Vladimir Putin has said that he directly ordered his defence...
Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
A U.S.-mediated maritime border deal ending a years-long dispute between Lebanon and Israel over the ownership of natural gas fields was seen as a paradigm shift that would pave the way for a truce in the region.
Trump loses latest bid to block tax returns from Congress
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a previous ruling that his tax returns must be handed over to a congressional committee. The appeals court order will pave the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to receive Trump’s...
Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain
OVIEDO, Spain — (AP) — The Polish editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers on Friday urged those who believe in democracy to defeat the Russian president in his invasion of Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West.
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20 million
A Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate purchased the Miss Universe pageant for $20,000 million, her company announced this week. Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being transgender. Her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., wrote...
US official rejects reports that multinational Haiti force is ‘in trouble’
A State Department official on Wednesday rejected recent reports that a U.S.-led effort to send a multinational military force to Haiti is “in trouble,” Reuters reported. “I strongly disagree with the idea that a resolution authorizing a multinational force is in peril,” Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told reporters, according to Reuters.
