Orange County, NC

17-year-old charged in Orange County makes court appearance

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8IMD_0ileUvvX00

The 17-year-old charged with killing two Orange County teenagers made a court appearance Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, under North Carolina law no cameras were allowed inside and his name can't be released.

Members of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark's families were present for the hearing.

The case could be moved to adult court, meaning we could learn the name of the
person charged .

Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall said that they are undergoing the process to be able to try him as an adult.

The still unidentified suspect was arrested October 5 on murder charges connected to the September 18 killings of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Woods was a 14-year-old student at Cedar Ridge High School. Clark was an 18-year-old senior at Eastern Alamance High.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kkSb_0ileUvvX00

The pair's bodies were found by ATV riders on a trail in Orange County.

Comments / 21

L$
2d ago

his name is already out along with his photos all over social media along with the songs he wrote about killing them… he deserves the worst punishment available along with any family members that helped him leave the state and protected him while our two counties were in despair about the loss of these two brilliant young children.

Reply(7)
28
Ray Fergusion
2d ago

His name is already out so you may as well print it

Reply
18
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
