Read full article on original website
Related
Climbing
Opinion: Not Retro-Bolting Is Irresponsible. A Doctor Sounds Off.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Editors’s note: The following is a reader’s opinion, and is not endorsed by Climbing. We welcome...
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
Tranquilized Bear Falls Out Of A Tree & Gets Absolutely Launched By A Trampoline In Montana
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years
Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Two Bull Moose Take The Fight Into The Bed Of A Truck In Colorado Driveway
This is dangerously close. Living in upstate South Carolina my whole life, the only things you really need to watch out for are copperhead snakes and meth head tweakers. It’s hard to even comprehend the thought of having to look out for bears, elk, bison, or the occasional bald eagle that may swoop in and attempt to steal your pet sitting in the front yard.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
Meet 7 of the best US mountain ranges for hiking
The best US mountain ranges deliver some of the best hiking in the world, from scenic day hikes to epic thru-hikes
Fairfield Sun Times
Four separate grizzly bear conflicts reported in southwest Montana this October
Wildlife managers responded to four separate grizzly bear conflicts around southwest Montana in the last two weeks. None of the incidents led to human injuries, but one bear has been killed and others have been relocated. Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said that at this...
Climbing
Do Climbers Have Expiration Dates? A Lifer Contemplates His Old Age
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Originally published March 2019. There is a wall at the Boulder Rock Club in my hometown...
Climbing
Alex Honnold’s Latest Absurdity, the HURT, is the Real Deal
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. “We’re on the summit of Indecision Peak (First Creek). Both totally destroyed. I’d say that...
Climbing
Seb Bouin Claims 4th Ascent of Jumbo Love (5.15b)
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. On Wednesday, October 19, Seb Bouin sent Chris Sharma’s Jumbo Love at Clark Mountain, Nevada. It’s...
Climbing
Punt, Quit, Give Up, Everyone Does, Even The Best
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “I can’t believe I’m having this conversation!” I said, surprising myself by saying it out loud. I was bickering with Dave Graham about who is the bigger punter....
Climbing
Remembering Chelsea Walsh, Filmmaker, Climber
The river behind my house has become a refuge from death this summer. It’s where I go to make sense of things that don’t. I sit for a moment on the bank. The cattails are green with yellow tips, as if burnt by a flame. I step into...
The World’s First Ski-In/Out Luxury Treehouses Are in Montana
I grew up in the country. When I was young, my parents owned 40 acres. Half of the property was farmland and the other half was wooded, with a river as a border on one side. It was an awesome place to grow up. As a child, the woods seemed massive. My two younger brothers and I spend hundreds of hours in the "forest" shooting at squirrels and rabbits with our pellet guns, making earth dams in small streams, and attempting to build a cool tree house.
Climbing
When Homemade Gear Works, Sorta
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If you were one of the nearly 50,000 climbers who watched a particular Weekend Whipper from years back, “Homemade Gear Gone Wrong,” a video [no longer available—sorry!] of a climber attempting to lead a concrete expansion crack, you probably felt superior. What kind of idiot would, after all, use blocks of wood wrapped in tape for pro in a parallel-sided crack?
Climbing
Injuries Are Common for Beginner Climbers. They’re Also Often Preventable.
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. This article originally appeared in Climbing’s print magazine in 2020. After four months of gym climbing, Jane, a self-taught climber, feels ready to push herself, eyeing an overhanging V3 at...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
Comments / 0