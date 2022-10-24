ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Climbing

Opinion: Not Retro-Bolting Is Irresponsible. A Doctor Sounds Off.

Editors's note: The following is a reader's opinion, and is not endorsed by Climbing. We welcome...
Outsider.com

Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Climbing

Do Climbers Have Expiration Dates? A Lifer Contemplates His Old Age

Originally published March 2019. There is a wall at the Boulder Rock Club in my hometown...
BOULDER, CO
Climbing

Alex Honnold’s Latest Absurdity, the HURT, is the Real Deal

"We're on the summit of Indecision Peak (First Creek). Both totally destroyed. I'd say that...
Climbing

Seb Bouin Claims 4th Ascent of Jumbo Love (5.15b)

On Wednesday, October 19, Seb Bouin sent Chris Sharma's Jumbo Love at Clark Mountain, Nevada. It's...
COLORADO STATE
Climbing

Punt, Quit, Give Up, Everyone Does, Even The Best

"I can't believe I'm having this conversation!" I said, surprising myself by saying it out loud. I was bickering with Dave Graham about who is the bigger punter....
WISCONSIN STATE
Climbing

Remembering Chelsea Walsh, Filmmaker, Climber

The river behind my house has become a refuge from death this summer. It's where I go to make sense of things that don't. I sit for a moment on the bank. The cattails are green with yellow tips, as if burnt by a flame. I step into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Montana Talks

The World’s First Ski-In/Out Luxury Treehouses Are in Montana

I grew up in the country. When I was young, my parents owned 40 acres. Half of the property was farmland and the other half was wooded, with a river as a border on one side. It was an awesome place to grow up. As a child, the woods seemed massive. My two younger brothers and I spend hundreds of hours in the "forest" shooting at squirrels and rabbits with our pellet guns, making earth dams in small streams, and attempting to build a cool tree house.
MONTANA STATE
Climbing

When Homemade Gear Works, Sorta

If you were one of the nearly 50,000 climbers who watched a particular Weekend Whipper from years back, "Homemade Gear Gone Wrong," a video [no longer available—sorry!] of a climber attempting to lead a concrete expansion crack, you probably felt superior. What kind of idiot would, after all, use blocks of wood wrapped in tape for pro in a parallel-sided crack?
COLORADO STATE
Climbing

Injuries Are Common for Beginner Climbers. They’re Also Often Preventable.

This article originally appeared in Climbing's print magazine in 2020. After four months of gym climbing, Jane, a self-taught climber, feels ready to push herself, eyeing an overhanging V3 at...
nationalparkstraveler.org

Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter

Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
GEORGIA STATE

