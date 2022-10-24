Read full article on original website
France 24
COVID-19 in China: Dozens of cities tighten curbs against widening outbreaks
Nearly three years after first Covid case emerged, China has locked dow part of Wuhan. More than 800,000 people in Wuhan are told to stay at home until October 30th, as other Chinese cities seal up streets and homes. FRANCE 24's international affairs editor Angela Diffley explains the lockdowns, the protests, the economic impact and the pursuing policy.
Fight against poverty has ground to a halt, World Bank warns
The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have reversed three decades of progress in reducing poverty, according to the World Bank, which is warning that the global goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 is now out of reach. In its latest report, the Washington-based lender estimates that 70 million more people were forced into extreme poverty in 2020, the largest increase since monitoring began in 1990. Solange Mougin speaks to Mari Pangestu, Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank and a former Indonesian trade minister.
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Amnesty International accuses all parties of abuses
In tonight's edition: As peace talks over Ethiopia's war continue in South Africa, Amnesty International accuses all parties in the conflict of abuses and human rights violations. Also, security is top of the agenda for Burkina Faso as its new government gets going with plans to tackle the jihadist insurgency. Finally, fans of Tunisia's blossoming wine industry call for the sector to be opened up to make it more competitive.
Ivory Coast and Ghana boycott Cocoa Foundation meeting over price dispute
In tonight's edition: The world's two largest cocoa producers boycott a major industry meeting in Europe over a price dispute. Also, South Africa says its government will take the lead in informing the public about any imminent threat to its territory after the US embassy issued a terror alert in Johannesburg for this weekend. Finally, our team speaks to an NGO that offers a friendly ear to overwhelmed breast cancer patients in South Africa.
Australian team condemns 'suffering' behind Qatar World Cup
Football Australia said the reported exploitation of migrant workers during stadium construction "cannot be ignored", and urged Qatar to legalise same-sex marriage in one of the most significant tournament protests to date. The upcoming World Cup -- beginning on November 20 -- has been marred by controversy since Qatar was...
The plight of migrant workers in Qatar
Qatar's hosting of the upcoming 2022 World Cup brought in thousands of migrant workers to build stadiums and other infrastructure. These foreigners left everything behind in search of a better life. But once in Qatar, they have often experienced exploitation: unpaid wages, confiscated passports and extreme working conditions that have led to several thousands of deaths, according to various NGOs. Some migrant workers agreed to speak to our reporters Chloé Domat and Rammohan Pateriya for this special full-length report. They explain how their Qatari dream has turned into a nightmare, even if Doha also offers some opportunities for upward social mobility.
Iran withholding bodies of slain protesters from families, says UN rights office
The UN human rights office on Friday voiced concern about Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said that authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month has ignited protests in one of the boldest challenges...
Kohli, Rohit hit 50s as India make 179-2 against Netherlands
The Indians headed into the clash on the back of their thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in Melbourne at the weekend, where Kohli starred with the bat and Arshdeep Singh the ball. They brought some of that energy to a boisterous and near-full stadium, with Kohli (62 off 44 balls)...
New PM named in Iraq: Iraqis hope for change after year of political deadlock
After a year of political gridlock and instability, Iraq is finally on the verge of forming a government as Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani assembles his cabinet. But three years after a mass protest movement over corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services upended the country's political system, many Iraqis remain sceptical that change is on the way. Our correspondents Marie-Charlotte Roupie and Yasmine Mosimann report from Baghdad.
