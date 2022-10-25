Read full article on original website
Omaha Police Department responds to a barricade early Wednesday morning
Omaha Police have arrested 30-year-old, Dadreon Mason, after a barricade at Motel 6 at 109th and J Street.
WOWT
Driver identified in fiery fatal crash on I-29
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity.
1011now.com
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which happened in March, after he pleaded no contest. An...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
WOWT
School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluff’s school bus driver involved in a deadly crash last March pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Police say Kevin Downing was driving a bus when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection at Abbot and E Locust.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
klkntv.com
Man watched car get stolen while getting donut fix, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donuts aren’t the only thing that Hurts after a man watched his car get stolen, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:28 a.m., a 41-year-old man parked his Dodge Charger on P Street while he ran into Hurts Donuts. The man’s car was unlocked and had...
1011now.com
York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
KETV.com
'Only want to go through that once': Farmer loses hundreds of acres in Lancaster Co. fire
HALLAM, Neb. — Along southwest 86th Street, house after house where fires spread right up to the doorstep. The structures of the homes, however, were spared. “The firemen were amazing, everyone out here risking everything just to stop it, was great,” said Dwayne Pospisil, who believes his house is still standing because of the fortitude of local firefighters.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
180th Street could see changes in coming years; residents see need for change
Getting to and from work can be a headache at rush hour. One area in Omaha is a real pain point: 180th and Pacific Streets. The City of Omaha announced plans to change the roadway.
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
WOWT
Seward County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path of the wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The Lancaster...
