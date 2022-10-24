MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County on Wednesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were called to a car vs. semi-truck crash at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. An initial investigation of the scene says the driver of the car turned in front of an eastbound semi-truck on M-205.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO