Saint Joseph County, MI

WWMTCw

Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WNDU

One dead another injured after car-semi crash in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County on Wednesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were called to a car vs. semi-truck crash at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. An initial investigation of the scene says the driver of the car turned in front of an eastbound semi-truck on M-205.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
SOUTH BEND, IN

