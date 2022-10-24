Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
WNDU
One dead another injured after car-semi crash in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County on Wednesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were called to a car vs. semi-truck crash at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. An initial investigation of the scene says the driver of the car turned in front of an eastbound semi-truck on M-205.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating breaking and entering in Flowerfield Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering report in Flowerfield Township. The incident took place between October 21 and 25 in the 14000 block of Floating Bridge Road. According to reports, power tools were stolen from inside the home. If...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run of motorcyclists
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after two motorcyclists reported being hit by the same vehicle on Mayflower Road. On Sunday, officers were called to Mayflower Road for an injury incident involving a motorcyclist. They arrived to the area and noticed several motorcycles...
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
13-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
The sheriff’s office says a car, driven by a 16-year-old from Sturgis, was getting westbound on Fawn River Road when it hit the 13-year-old.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Fabius Township supervisor charged after 2010 rape kit tested
The Fabius Township supervisor has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct after Kalamazoo County task force dedicated to following up on untested rape kits took up a 2010 case.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
WWMTCw
Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
WNDU
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County
Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They're looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. Bernadette Scholars take part in indoor football game at Marian High School. This indoor football matchup was all-inclusive, with the entire school...
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
WWMTCw
Noise complaint leads Calhoun County deputies on chase, recover stolen cars
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A noise complaint lead to three arrests and the recovery of three stolen cars in Calhoun County. Early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a noise complaint on West Dickman Road in Springfield. When they arrived, multiple cars drove off from the scene, and one collided with...
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
Comments / 0