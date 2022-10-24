An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.

