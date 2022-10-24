Read full article on original website
Related
How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work
An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.
All Brothers’ War Jumpstart themes and pack breakdown
Casual Jumpstart Magic: The Gathering gameplay returns with the launch of The Brothers’ War, containing five main themes. Continuing the release of MTG Jumpstart products in conjunction with the launch of a Standard-legal set, The Brothers’ War (BRO) Jumpstart set contains two versions of each theme. Showcasing Limited format gameplay, players open two booster packs, shuffle them together, and then play. Each pack contains 20 cards, including basic lands, to make a 40-card deck. The BRO Jumpstart set is separate from the upcoming 2022 Jumpstart set.
All MTG Arena Brothers’ War Mastery Pass contents
Players can collect rewards for playing Magic: The Gathering matches in MTG Arena during The Brothers’ War season. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) is the final Standard-legal Magic set of 2022. The set takes players back in time, showcasing new and returning mechanics as brothers Urza and Mishra ravage the plane of Dominaria with their Artifact war. Digital players can collect a large number of rewards on MTG Arena through the Set and Mastery pass for the BRO set. The Mastery Pass is separate from Golden booster packs that are offered as an MTG Arena reward.
All MTG Brothers’ War Meld pairs and how they work
Wizards of the Coast is bringing back the Magic: The Gathering Meld mechanic within The Brothers’ War, but not for Eldrazi. Set to launch through prerelease events that start on Nov. 11, The Brothers War (BRO) contains three characters that have the Meld mechanic. To Meld, players must combine two specific cards together, creating a giant MTG card on the battlefield with stats and abilities to back up its size.
All MTG Brothers’ War mechanics, new and returning
Wizards of the Coast is bringing back two major mechanics from Magic: The Gathering’s past while also introducing two new mechanics within The Brothers’ War Standard-legal set. The war started by the brothers Urza and Mishra was an epic one, showcasing giant Artifact mechs powered by Powerstones. The...
When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?
When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
How to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
As part of Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror event, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, a mode that allows players to complete a horde mode PvE sequence. Teams of four can explore Eichenwalde’s pathways, buildings, and castle like never before on their quest to defeat the Bride of Junkenstein.
The best support heroes in Overwatch 2
The importance of support heroes has increased exponentially with the release of Overwatch 2. The change to five-vs-five gameplay has incentivized the need for healing and other forms of utility to succeed. Blizzard released the eighth support hero, Kiriko, alongside the launch of Overwatch 2 earlier this month, adding yet...
Age of Mythology is making a comeback with new ‘Retold’ edition
Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game created by the developers of the wildly popular Age of Empires series. Even though the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay are extremely similar to that of the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology throws in mythical and supernatural elements as well. The game introduced god powers and mythical creatures from different mythologies into the game, making for a vastly different experience from its sister games.
Who are Fool’s Theory? | Meet the studio helming new The Witcher remake
The Witcher has become an iconic video game series after tremendous praise following the latest title’s release, with several seasons of a TV adaptation already live on Netflix too following the popularity of the CD Projekt Red trilogy. For those of you who love to go back and replay...
Where to read epitaphs at different Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite
Fortnite is in the middle of its Halloween celebration, bringing together players from all around the world to take on the quests of Fortnitemares. Earlier quests invited players to fight zombies, destroy furniture, and dig up spooky tablature. Now, players are being asked to read epitaphs on gravestones across the island.
How to play Junkenstein’s Revenge Wrath of the Bride: Tips and tricks for the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror arcade mode
For those logging into Overwatch 2 during this Halloween Terror 2022 event, there’s more to look forward to than just the spooky new skins and the scary expensive bundles. All players can queue up for a new four-player cooperative mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and face a terrifying challenge together.
Best scary games to buy during Steam’s Scream Fest
The Steam Scream Fest is the one-stop destination for all games that have any sort of spooky atmosphere to them. Every horror or scary game is listed on the Steam Scream Fest site. From open world to multiplayer, it can all be found there and at a discounted price. Whether...
Where to destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite
Fortnite has brought back the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares once again, providing players with spooky thrills and extra challenges. Past quests have had players fight zombie chickens and haunted furniture, with more releasing each day up to Halloween. Today’s quest invites players to shoot jack-o’-lanterns from a distance, so they can get away before anyone sees.
How Catalyst went from a Boreas misfit to a legend of the Apex Games
Tressa Smith, better known as Catalyst, is the next character to join the Apex Legends roster in season 15 when the Apex Games move to the broken moon that she calls home. While her Stories from the Outlands cinematic focused on the complicated friendships of her teenage years, the story of how she grew into the “technowitch” legend of today is far more fragmented in its retelling.
These are the best and worst heroes making up the Dota 2 meta at TI11
The first 100 games often decide the Dota 2 meta-game at The International every year. Aside from unique strategies and off-meta picks, few heroes were heavily prioritized by all teams in almost 85 percent of the matches in TI11. There’s also an opposite side of this coin, as a handful of heroes were completely ignored.
All new perks for Deep Stone Crypt craftable weapons in Destiny 2
Before the release of season 19, Bungie gave great news to Deep Stone Crypt fans: all Legendary weapons from the Beyond Light raid would be craftable, giving them a suite of new perks (including enhanced versions) and the Bray Inheritance origin trait. In a This Week at Bungie blog post,...
‘Fix the game’: xQc demands Overwatch devs nerf 2 heroes after losing his temper
Félix “xQc” Lengyel has demanded the Overwatch 2 devs fix the game. The Canadian streamer asked Blizzard Entertainment to nerf Zarya and Sombra in a recent stream. He underlined that the heroes need to be removed from the game until they are “playable” since players are “literally abusing both Zarya and fucking Sombra.”
From the shadow of Fortnite, Epic is reviving its forgotten MOBA
Epic Games is set to revive its long-forgotten third-person MOBA Paragon after four years and will be rebirthed as Paragon: The Overprime, a free-to-play action MOBA. Paragon was a third-person MOBA that was first released in March 2016 for PC and PlayStation 4 as a pay-to-play early-access title. The Epic Games MOBA operated similarly to Hi-Rez’s Smite, in that players would control their heroes through a straightforward view, instead of an overhead view used in League of Legends and DOTA 2.
10 best games like Apex Legends
In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then. Sometimes, however, you need a break...
