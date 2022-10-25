ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities area beginning December 1

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a return to the Tri-Cities beginning on December 1. The horses will make several appearances, including at the Johnson City and Bristol Christmas parades. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for the Bristol Christmas Parade on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Teen charged with trafficking fentanyl, gun crimes in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager faces drug trafficking and gun charges after Asheville police say they were caught with fentanyl and a pistol. The juvenile was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2022. Police say the accused in the case will not be named due to their age. Officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC

