Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities area beginning December 1
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a return to the Tri-Cities beginning on December 1. The horses will make several appearances, including at the Johnson City and Bristol Christmas parades. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for the Bristol Christmas Parade on...
Man federally charged in connection to the 2021 murder of a Big Stone Gap police officer
ABINGDON, Va. (WSET) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested on federal charges relating to the murder of a Big Stone Gap police officer in November 2021. Michael Donivan White, 34, was arrested Tuesday and federally charged in relation to the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
Teen charged with trafficking fentanyl, gun crimes in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager faces drug trafficking and gun charges after Asheville police say they were caught with fentanyl and a pistol. The juvenile was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2022. Police say the accused in the case will not be named due to their age. Officers...
