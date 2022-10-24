Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
First public beta of Freeform now available, with iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2
Apple has released public betas of iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, marking the first time the new brainstorming collaborative tool Freeform has been shown outside of developer betas. Shortly after resuming the developer beta cycle for the next versions of its major operating systems, Apple has now issued the first public betas. AppleInsider does not recommend downloading beta software except for development purposes, and then on dedicated hardware.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 for users who can't, or won't update to iOS 16
Apple has provided iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 with security updates and patches for devices that can't update to iOS 16, or for those who don't want to. The new update for users still on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 addresses similar bugs and security patches available in the recent iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura releases. The security patch notes list 17 different systems affected by security issues that have been patched.
Apple Insider
Telegram testing pay-to-view posts, skirts Apple payment system
Telegram is now testing a feature that would allow users to charge others to view certain messages -- but it currently uses its own payment system instead of Apple's. In June 2022, Telegram announced that it would offer a premium service for users. Premium users would get faster download speeds, be able to send larger files, and could follow more channels.
Apple Insider
Apple's new iCloud website design is beautiful
The desktop iCloud website is undergoing some changes as a beta version shows new customizable widgets and interfaces. Apple's desktop website for iCloud is available to anyone with a web browser, and it has gone through multiple overhauls over the years. The latest version, currently in beta, has an all-new interface with app widgets and a customizable interface.
Apple Insider
Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates
Old Apple operating systems receive periodic updates to patch security vulnerabilities, but Apple says only the latest OS updates are fully protected. Apple hasn't been specific about its security update practices before. It was up to enterprising users and researchers to compare security patch notes and CVE numbers to determine what was patched where.
Apple Insider
Apple iPhone glass maker Corning says smartphone sales are plummeting
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's main iPhone glass maker Corning is expecting a rough quarter, that it is blaming on declining smartphone sales — but it's not clear exactly which manufacturers outside Corning itself are impacted. In...
Apple Insider
New 16-inch iPad rumored to arrive in late 2023
A rumor claims that Apple is preparing to reveal a 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023. A larger iPad model than the existing 12.9-inch model has been rumored for years, though Apple has never announced anything. A new leak from someone claiming to be familiar with Apple's product plans claims a 16-inch iPad is coming.
Apple Insider
Apple updates iWork apps with macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 features
Alongside the new updates to video editing apps Final Cut Pro and iMovie, Apple has now released its whole iWork suite to take advantage of features in macOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16. All three iWork apps, across both the Mac and iPhone/iPad, have certain new features in common:
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 asks for feedback on accidental Emergency SOS activation
Apple's new crash detection feature on iPhone 14 has already worked in real-life incidents, but it's also been triggering false reports. Now Apple is working to cut down on inaccurate reports by trialling a new call for user feedback in iOS 16.2. Some people have found that the feature can...
Apple Insider
Apple halts gambling ads in App Store
Apple has paused App Store ads relating to gambling after developers and App Store users complained about the frequency of gambling ads. On Tuesday, app developers spoke out on social media, voicing concerns that Apple's new App Store ad slots regularly feature gambling apps. Possibly in response to the backlash, Apple has taken down ads relating to gambling.
Apple Insider
Malicious Mac and iOS apps could have listened in on Siri conversations
The recent updates to iOS and macOS patched a serious flaw that could allow apps with Bluetooth access to record conversations with Siri. An app could record a person's conversations with Siri and audio from iOS keyboard dictation when using AirPods or a Beats headset. It would happen without the app needing microphone access or showing that it was using the microphone.
Apple Insider
Meta lashes out about Apple's new charge for social media boosts
Facebook's parent company Meta has spoken out against Apple's newly updated App Store rules that require apps to pay a cut of social media boost revenue. The new App Store rule that says a social media app's selling of a "boost" for a post is an in-app purchase and so the developer must pay Apple 30%. Now Meta, which owns Instagram as well as Facebook, is leaning on its repeated argument that Apple is hurting small businesses with its choices.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds first developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
Fresh from ending the betas of the milestone release, Apple is now working on the first post-release update for macOS Ventura, with developers getting the first beta build of macOS Ventura 13.1. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple's test program,...
Apple Insider
TikTok user turns iPhone into iBook G3 with 3D-printed case
A TikTok user known for creating custom iPad cases has built a miniature iBook G3 case for iPhone. The DIY community is full of creative individuals looking to revive some of Apple's nostalgic designs in modern technology. TikTok user @skipperfilms has become popular for building custom iPad enclosures that look like an iBook G3, but now he's back with something a little smaller.
Apple Insider
New App Store ad slots heavily promote gambling apps
App developers have taken to Twitter to voice concerns that Apple's new App Store ad slots regularly feature gambling apps. On Tuesday, developers began reporting that Apple's new ad spaces were frequently showing controversial gambling apps. The new slots, which Apple began rolling out recently, appear in some searches and...
Apple Insider
Gambling App Store ads are showing up next to addiction recovery apps
There are more ads in the App Store, including gambling apps next to kids applications -- and worse yet, next to gambling addiction recovery ones. Developer Marco Arment shared a screenshot of the advertising controls for product pages in the App Store. The tool shows that advertisers can choose to show their ads across all app categories, similar app categories, and other categories.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook saw big money in App Store ads, shot down early resistance
The latest controversy over Apple's ads in the App Store stem from the company's new push to increase its advertising revenue. But now a former employee has revealed that Apple staff were deeply opposed to the introduction of any ads in the App Store at all. Shac Ron, now with...
Apple Insider
New ad placements in App Store Today and product pages are live
Starting Tuesday, developers can pay to be featured on the App Store Today curated page and at the bottom of competitors' app product pages. Apple has been exploring new ad placement opportunities across the App Store. Ad expansion began with search ads showing content after a search is performed, then moved to ads appearing in the search tab even before a search is made.
Apple Insider
Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura
Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps file support being removed from Preview. "The Preview app included with your Mac supports PostScript (.ps) and Encapsulated PostScript (.eps) files in macOS Monterey or earlier," says the new support document. "Starting with macOS Ventura, Preview no longer supports these files."
Apple Insider
Apple TV app on smart TVs now streams in HDR10+
Apple has rolled out an update to its Apple TV app used by smart TVs and other devices, bringing HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and for iTunes movies. The introduction of tvOS 16 added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K. Following that release, Apple has started to bring the same support to third-party hardware that uses the Apple TV app.
