“It’s disheartening,’ More people dumping litter at Richland park
RICHLAND, Wash. — There are 62 parks in the City of Richland. “I can’t be everywhere at once,” Matthew Navarro said. That’s dozens of acres Ranger Matthew Navarro with the city has to patrol. But there’s one park in particular, where Navarro gets some help. “Become my little hero,” Navarro smiled. Jim Owen patrols the paths along the riverbanks of...
FOX 11 and 41
Annual crack sealing project to impact Kennewick roads
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The City of Kennewick’s annual crack sealing project will start October 27 and is expected to last around three weeks. Cracks in the streets will be repaired during this time, should weather allow it, according to a press release from the city. During the project,...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
FOX 11 and 41
Richland School Board passes Race and the Curriculum Policy with a 4-1 vote
RICHLAND, Wash. – Policy 2360: Race, Culture, and the Curriculum passed with a 4-1 vote during the Richland School Boards meeting Tuesday night. The policy is the exact policy from the Kennewick School District that was approved in August. The decision came after hours of discussion, public comment and...
Richland School Board to consider ‘race, culture’ policy passed by Kennewick
The policy says students shouldn’t be “indoctrinated” into the belief that the U.S. is systemically racist.
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities
An orthopedic surgeon, a DO and a MD are now practicing in the Tri-Cities.
What Really Happened at the Horrifying Whitman Massacre in Walla Walla?
The Whitman Massacre took place on November 29th, 1847. The killings of Marcus Whitman, his wife, and eleven others is also referred to as the Tragedy at Waiilatpu by the National Park Service. The attack lasted several days, with most of the killings taking place on the first day. What...
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
Digging Up Ice Age Mammoth Bones Near Kennewick, the Coyote Canyon Site
Did you know there is an archeological dig operation and museum next to Kennewick? It’s called the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site and MCBONES Research Center Foundation, and it's open to the public during certain months of the year. What is a Mammoth?. A mammoth was a large, hairy, elephant-like...
nbcrightnow.com
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
nbcrightnow.com
Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick
Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
City of Pasco takes over animal shelter and control, searches for permanent manager
PASCO, Wash. — This summer, Angela Pashon, with the City of Pasco stepped into her role as Interim Manager of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. Previously, she was in Risk Management under the City Manager. Now, she spends her days around fluffier company. “I’ve only adopted one so far, but now I have three big dogs,” Pashon laughed. As the city...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
My Cheap Wedding at the Kennewick Public Library Remains One of My Best Decisions
I'm celebrating seven years of marital bliss with my amazing wife. It's hard to believe that much time has passed already but considering how much the world has changed since 2015, it certainly has been a while. You often hear people talk about their dream wedding; maybe it's a destination...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
City of Walla Walla warns Liberty Theater owner, saying he illegally hosted private events
Horizon Air, Walla Walla's only airline, is here to stay. For now, so is reduced service. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
northeastoregonnow.com
Two Rivers Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
