Walla Walla, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Annual crack sealing project to impact Kennewick roads

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The City of Kennewick's annual crack sealing project will start October 27 and is expected to last around three weeks. Cracks in the streets will be repaired during this time, should weather allow it, according to a press release from the city. During the project,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick

Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
PASCO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Two Rivers Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
UMATILLA, OR

